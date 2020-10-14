© G Adventures, Inc



for over three years

A French museum has postponed an exhibit about the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan citing interference by the Chinese government, which it accuses of trying to rewrite history.The Château des ducs de Bretagne history museum in the western city of Nantes said it was putting the show about the fearsome 13th century leader on holdThe museum's director, Bertrand Guillet, said: "We made the decision to stop this production inthat we defend."The spat comes as the Chinese government has hardened its discrimination against ethnic Mongols, many of whom live in the northern province of Inner Mongolia.The exhibit was. But tensions arose, the Nantes museum said, when the Chinese Bureau of Cultural Heritage pressured the museum for changes to the original plan, "including notably elements of biased rewriting of Mongol culture in favour of a new national narrative".The Chinese consulate in Paris did not immediately return calls for comment.