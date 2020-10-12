Boris Johnson recently announced the "Moonshot Plan" that includes COVID passports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested in today's live broadcast Coronavirus press conference that the UK may "regain a sense of normality" by possibly introducing 20 minute testing to offer the equivalent of a COVID-19 passport.



During the conference, Johnson confirmed that from Monday a "rule of six" will be introduced in England, meaning people should not meet up in groups of more than six.



He says this measure replaces current guidance - "people only need to remember the rule of six". He says that two households cannot meet socially if they make a group bigger than six.



Plans to pilot larger audiences in stadiums and to allow conferences to go ahead from October will be put on hold for review.



Regarding a potential COVID-19 passport, Johnson said:



"In the near future we want to start using testing to identify people who are negative, who don't have coronavirus, who are not infectious, so we can allow them to behave in a more normal way in the knowledge they can't infect anyone else with the virus."



This could allow office workers who test negative in the morning being able to work how they did before the pandemic, or allow people to attend venues for entertainment, for example.

Ironically, Turkey's Anadolu Agency has a complete transcript of Johnson's comments.

"Up to now, we have used testing primarily to identify people who are positive - so we can isolate them from the community and protect high-risk groups. And that will continue to be our priority. We are working hard to increase our testing capacity to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October," Johnson said.



"But in future, in the near future, we want to start using testing to identify people who are negative - who don't have coronavirus and who are not infectious - so we can allow them to behave in a more normal way, in the knowledge they cannot infect anyone else with the virus.



"And we think, we hope, we believe that new types of tests which are simple, quick and scalable will become available. They use swabs or saliva and can turn round results in 90 or even 20 minutes. Crucially, it should be possible to deploy these tests on a far bigger scale than any country has yet achieved - literally millions of tests processed every single day," added Johnson.

Already Big Tech is working with the UK government to create these passports.

Predictably, this vaccine passport will extend to every other vaccine currently mandated by the governments of the "free world" upon its subjects.

Their solution would embed Onfido technology within another organization's app to establish someone's identity. The person would be asked to take a selfie and an image of their government-issued identification, such as a passport or driver's license. The technology can determine whether the person's face matches their ID, and also if the ID is genuine. This creates a digital identity.



They are then tested for coronavirus under a system endorsed by the government and the result is stored by another provider - in the UK this would most likely be the NHS.



When the person goes to their workplace, they open the app, take a photo of their face and that unlocks a QR code. That QR code would be scanned by reception using simple camera technology and on their system they would see the test result and a photo of the employee's face for a short time, allowing them to visually determine the identity of the person in front of them.



The only technology a business would need to make this work would be a camera to take an image of the QR code as they arrive. No information about someone's name, date of birth, address would be visible to the person on reception, only that they are fit to go into work.



A government source said a form of certification system is "still on the table and being considered" and that conversations around this concept fall under the government's "track and trace" plans.