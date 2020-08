© Andrew Parsons/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

even private homes

Local authorities will be able to order the demolition of buildings at the centre of coronavirus outbreaks under draconian powers to contain a potential second wave Cars, buses, trains and aeroplanes could also be destroyed subject to the approval of magistrates.Boris Johnson remains determined to avoid a second nationwide lockdown and has given a broad range of powers to local councils to contain outbreaks as soon as they are detected.They will also be able to limit school openings to set year groups and restrict travel to key workers only.The power to demolish buildings, however, is perhaps the most striking inclusion in the Government's Covid-19 Contain Framework.Downing Street regards local or regional lockdowns as the way forward in containing coronavirus.Councils have been given a list of all the laws they can use to restrict people's movement and behaviour, including the Coronavirus Act 2020.