Over the past months, I've led Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as we've tried to cut through the noise and partisanship. After over a dozen hearings, Democrats have still failed to uncover any major fault in the Trump administration's pandemic response.
However, despite Democrats' best efforts to obstruct our investigations, select subcommittee Republicans established several key takeaways about the Trump administration's pandemic response, as well as some shocking revelations about Democratic governors' deadly "must admit" orders in nursing homes.
Here are the key findings our report, which we issued Friday.
China lied about the dangers of COVID-19
China falsely downplayed the seriousness of the disease while simultaneously hoarding personal protective equipment and allowing Chinese nationals — including thousands from Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated — to travel abroad.
People traveling from China seeded the virus throughout every corner of the globe, while China denied other nations the resources they needed to fight the virus.
Democrats have resisted any attempt to investigate China's duplicity and lies, because this would distract from their core mission of blaming President Trump for the coronavirus pandemic.
Comment: Lost in the fog of recrimination is the fact that soldiers from Ft. Detrick attended a military games in Wuhan. The biral outbreak began shortly after that even. Ft. Detrick is infamous as one of the U.S.'s top bioweapons research lab.
There is anecdotal evidence the virus, or variants of it, was in circulation world-wide not long after, not to mention the mysterious lung illness outbreak in the U.S. that was attributed to vaping. Its symptoms closely resembled severe cases of Covid-19, though unsurprisingly, the MSM has failed to draw a parallel.
- Chinese official speculates Americans may have infected Wuhan at army games, calls for them to be "transparent"
- Did COVID-19 escape Fort Detrick vaccine trial? Evidence that virus originated in US bioweapons lab
- US gave $3.7million to Wuhan lab that was performing pathogen experiments on bats
- Sweden coronavirus chief: Country likely had Covid-19 cases in NOVEMBER
- Was Covid-19 spreading freely worldwide before last Christmas? The evidence keeps stacking up
- Teenager left in coma after vaping every day led to deadly disease
- Three people have now died from lung disease after vaping
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
Trump responded immediately to the coronavirus threat
In the face of resistance and accusations of xenophobia from Democrats and many in the media, President Trump closed our borders to China, and then to Europe and other high-risk areas. President Trump launched the "15 Days to Slow the Spread" initiative in mid-March, then extended this initiative for another 30 days — protecting at-risk populations across the nation.
Trump made effective decisions that saved lives
The president's tough and effective decisions — based on the advice of our nation's top medical professionals — saved hundreds of thousands of lives.
In testimony before the select subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci said lives were saved because of the president's actions to ban flights from China and Europe; extend the flight ban to the United Kingdom; and implement the program "15 Days to Slow the Spread," and then extend that program another 30 days.
Fauci is the internationally respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The president has led an unprecedented effort against the coronavirus
The Trump administration has launched initiatives to produce and distribute personal protective equipment, create the world's best coronavirus testing infrastructure, reduce COVID-19 fatalities through better treatments, and create a safe and effective vaccine faster than any in human history.
Comment: Actually, Russia takes that prize. Researchers there were able to produce a prototype in record time because the labs there are purely science-focused, unhampered by a rapacious Big Pharma lobby. But yeah, 'Murrica!
- Sputnik V, world's first Covid-19 vaccine, launched - Putin's daughter among first to take it - Vaccine will NOT be mandatory in Russia
- How Russia won race for Covid-19 vaccine: Decades of research, not political power plays
- After reliability of trial data questioned, creators of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine send 'detailed responses' to Lancet questions
- WHO thanks Russia for developing "safe and effective" vaccine
President Trump used the Defense Production Act to unilaterally reshore manufacturing of personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals from overseas to benefit American families. As of Sept. 20, the federal government has coordinated the delivery or production of 243 million N95 masks, 1.1 billion surgical masks and 27.9 billion gloves — and stockpiled 135,784 ventilators.
The U.S. also implemented national testing plans from scratch and now leads the world in testing, performing nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests daily.
Most importantly, President Trump launched Operation Warp Speed and authorized billions of federal dollars to fund a visionary and historic moonshot program to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine by January 2021. Four vaccines under the program are already in Phase 3 (final) trials.
Comment: Who gets it first? The same poor folks who suffered from the escaped virus in the first place.
Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
Thousands died when Democratic governors sent infected people to nursing homes
Democratic governors ignored guidance from the Trump administration and sent coronavirus-positive patients back to nursing homes, resulting in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
Subcommittee Democrats had little interest in uncovering the devastating and scandalous behavior of the Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and California. But thousands of grieving families demanded answers from Congress. Republicans stepped up to investigate.
For example, New York state has seen over 32,000 COVID-19 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's deadly "must admit" order led to the deaths of at least 6,600 elderly Americans. In fact, he Associated Press recently reported that the Cuomo administration is likely undercounting the nursing home deaths, estimating the true count to be around 11,000 elderly Americans — over a third of total COVID-19 deaths in New York alone.
Comment:
- Sent to die: 4,300 Covid-19 patients sent to New York's vulnerable nursing homes under Cuomo directive
- New York required nursing homes to admit 'medically stable' coronavirus patients. The results were deadly
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the deadly "must admit" orders of these governors.
The above takeaways — along with a thorough timeline, accounting of numbers, and missteps of Democrats in their desperation to attack President Trump — are compiled in the report we Republicans on the select subcommittee released Friday.
Our report is not a counter-narrative to Democrats' so-called investigative efforts. We have produced authoritative investigative conclusions by members of the select subcommittee who are dedicated to the fight against this evil virus.
We simply need faith, confidence, and national plans. Republicans have all three in spades. Democrats only know how to shut down our economy, shut down our churches, shut down our schools, and shut down our belief in ourselves.
Under President Trump's leadership, working together, we will defeat COVID-19 and fully restore the greatest economy our country has ever seen.
Comment: Trump the business man, has done the best he could in the situation with the information he was given. Some things, like ramping up PPE and ventilator production, providing timely assistance to states that were in trouble (think hospital ships to New York City and San Francisco), plus daily press briefings were done very well. Other policies such as the infamous mask and social distancing mandates have to be laid at the feet of Fauci and other Deep State creatures who have their own agenda.