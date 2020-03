© Reuters / Stringer; Reuters / China Daily



Beijing won't disown spokesman's theory of US hand in coronavirus outbreak

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao has demanded US authorities reveal what they're hiding about the origins of Covid-19, going as far as to suggest the coronavirus may have been brought to China by the US military.Pointing to a video of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield apparently admitting the US had several deaths from Covid-19 before they were able to test for it, Zhao called on the American watchdog to come clean in a tweet posted on Thursday.In the video, Redfield acknowledged that some cases of coronavirus were misclassified as influenza as the medics did not have an accurate test for the new epidemic at the time. He did not elaborate on when these misdiagnosed cases first appeared - saying only that "some cases have been diagnosed that way."In the absence of any patients' details or chronology of deaths, speculation has swirled.Zhao is not the only high-profile political figure to voice suspicions about the timing of the Games and the introduction of the coronavirus in Wuhan., zeroing in on the event as the launch point for what he deemed a biological war waged by the US against China.The World Health Organization (WHO) states that what is now the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported as a coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019., with conflicting versions blaming the Wuhan food market and bats - a local delicacy - sold there in particular, while others opined humans might have gotten the virus from pangolins, an endangered scaly mammal.Less orthodox theories suggest malicious intent, withwhich initially spread to China and then to Iran and the rest of the world."So far, the problem with all of those theories, blaming both animals and humans, is that, while the identity of China's "patient zero" also remains unclear. And it's not China alone: in Washington state - which seemingly identified and successfully isolated its first infected traveler, with dozens of contacts identified and monitored - the virus somehow began spreading anyway. Even Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder, at one point claimed he and his wife may have been the US' " patient zero " after developing a bad cough on return from China. It has since emerged his wife's diagnosis was "a sinus infection," however.China has declined to distance itself from the accusations made by a foreign ministry spokesman alleging US involvement in the coronavirus epidemic, arguing that opinions vary on how the health crisis started.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang wouldn't comment on Friday about remarks made by colleague Zhao Lijian., Reuters reported.Geng had earlier lashed out at Washington for claiming that Beijing had engaged in a "cover-up" to hide the outbreak, widely believed to have begun in China's Hubei province. He told reporters that now was the time to "come together to fight [the virus] instead of leveling accusations and attacks against each other, which is not constructive at all."