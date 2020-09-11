© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya



Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which created the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, has sent "detailed responses" to the questions posed by British medical journal The Lancet, after a group of scientists criticized the Russian data.The Institute, which developed and trialled Sputnik V in conjunction with Russia's Defense Ministry, had denied the accusations of discrepancies, highlighting thatThe registration of Sputnik V was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11, who declared that the country had developed the world's first anti-coronavirus vaccine. Scheduled to be available to the general public in 2021, it is currently in the third trial stage, which will see 40,000 Muscovites receive the two shots.