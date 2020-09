© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images



Stock Sales Worth Tens Of Millions: Since June 1, NPR has found, company executives have sold roughly $90 million worth of Moderna stock. Rather than put a hold on the trades after facing intense criticism in May, company executives continued to sell.

Questionable Modifications To Stock Sale Plans: Moderna says its executives pre-scheduled their stock sales long in advance. Those schedules - known as 10b5-1 plans - can act as a defense to charges of insider trading. But the plans have to be put in place when executives do not have confidential inside information. NPR has found multiple executives adopted or modified their plans just before key announcements about the company's vaccine. That has raised questions about whether they were aware of nonpublic information when they planned their stock trades.

Selling To Zero: Generally, corporate best practices suggest that a company's leadership should hold on to at least some stock in their company to have "skin in the game." That way, the thinking goes, an executive has an incentive to improve the company's performance. As Moderna has been developing its coronavirus vaccine, two executives, including the Chief Medical Officer, have sold all their stock holdings in the company. The General Counsel has sold nearly all of her holdings.

From a relative unknown, to a key player in the vaccine race

Public money, private gain

"Set it and forget it" stock plans

this trading behavior looks very problematic

Selling to zero

Whether the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna succeeds or not, executives at the small biotech company have already made tens of millions of dollars by cashing in their stock. An NPR examination of official company disclosures has revealed additional irregularities and potential warning signs.Taylor said Moderna's stock-selling practices appear well outside the norm, and raise questions about the company's internal controls to prevent insider trading.The stock sales first came to widespread notice after Moderna announced positive early data from a vaccine trial in May. At that point, the company's share price jumped and official disclosures showed executives cashing in their shares for millions of dollars."As long as stocks are sold after public announcements - and not before - one might conclude that for an executive with significant net worth tied up in the company, it's a prudent thing to do," said Marc Fagel, a former longtime enforcement official with the Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC).The Moderna vaccine was quick to reach a phase 3 trial, and is seen as a promising contender. But, in some ways, the executives' stock sales have overshadowed the company's progress.Advocates have questioned whether it's appropriate for executives to privately profit before bringing the vaccine to market, especially when American taxpayers have committed roughly $2.5 billion to the company's vaccine development and manufacture.Here's what NPR's examination found:In an interview with NPR, Ray Jordan, Moderna's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said the company has strict internal policies in place to prevent illegal insider trading. For example, Jordan said, the company only allows employees to make changes to their stock sale schedules when they don't have confidential inside information that could affect the company's share price.At all other times, Jordan said, the company imposes a blackout period, and employees are no longer allowed to change those schedules. (The company declined to provide dates of those blackout periods.)"The dates that these 10b5-1 plans were entered into or amended represented open trading windows," Jordan later said in a statement, "meaning the individuals entering into these plans and the Company were not in possession of material, nonpublic information, based on an assessment by legal counsel of the facts available at that time."A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment for this story.Moderna launched in 2010 with a headquarters based in Cambridge, Mass., focused on using a technology called messenger RNA (or mRNA) to develop vaccines and therapeutics. The mRNA technology has been widely considered innovative, but remains largely unproven. The company has never brought a product to market. In early January, Moderna was trading for under $20 per share, and was valued at around six billion dollars.Then Moderna announced that it had started collaborating on a coronavirus vaccine with scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci.By April, the government had committed half a billion dollars to the Moderna vaccine project as part of Operation Warp Speed.As a result, shares owned by Moderna executives suddenly became much more valuable. And those executives have cashed in tens of millions of dollars worth of stock, according to filings with the SEC.In May, those sales led to a wave of critical press, and even led to some questions from Wall Street's top regulator. "Why would you want to even raise the question that you were doing something that was inappropriate?" SEC Chairman Clayton asked in response to a question from CNBC.The U.S. government is making massive financial bets on several vaccine candidates. In all likelihood, only some of those vaccine candidates will prove sufficiently safe and effective."If the vaccine doesn't work, you lost a lot of money," Fauci has said . "But we feel this is serious enough that it's worth the financial risk."Moderna has argued that the company was only in a position to work with the government on a coronavirus vaccine, because it had spent a decade developing its mRNA technology with the support of private investors."The company has been funded over the years by billions of dollars of private investment," Zaks told the Freakonomics podcast in August. "Those billions created the opportunity for the U.S. government to come in earlier this year and say, 'I'm going to add some money to the pot to make sure that you get the development for this vaccine right.'"Moderna has offered another defense of those stock sales: the sales, representatives and executives say, were scheduled well in advance, and were unrelated to the market-moving announcements about the coronavirus vaccine. An NPR examination of the company's financial filings tells a more complicated story.In 2000, for example, Kenneth Lay, had a 10b5-1 plan. Lay was a central figure in one of the biggest corporate scandals in American history, the financial collapse of Enron. But he established his plan, the SEC alleged , knowing that the company was in deep trouble. And the plan did not protect him from prosecution.In an interview with CNBC in July, CEO Bancel said he and other executives set up their 10b5-1 plans "a long time ago" - in December 2018 - and "obviously, when we set up those plans, none of us had any idea what was going to happen in 2020."Later, on Friday, March 13, three Moderna executives adopted new 10b5-1 plans, according to records reviewed by NPR: Zaks , Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer Juan Andres , and then-Chief Financial Officer Lorence H. Kim . (Kim left the company in August 2020.)"If I put on my SEC enforcement hat, I would certainly be asking, 'What caused you to change the plan on a Friday?'" said Kurt Wolfe, who works as a defense attorney in securities cases for the firm Troutman Pepper. "I don't think it's a good fact pattern."On May 21 - in between announcements of major vaccine trial milestones on May 18 and May 29 - CEO Bancel amended and adopted 10b5-1 plans. And on June 1, President Hoge amended his trading plan."Amending a trading plan after a positive announcement, like trading after a positive announcement, is only problematic if the executive possesses material, nonpublic information at the time," said Fagel. "Though repeated or questionably-timed changes to a trading plan will reduce its value as a defense to insider trading."In August, Moderna appeared to recognize that its executives' changes to 10b5-1 plans had created a bad impression.The company announced in a filing with the SEC that "to avoid any distraction as we pursue our mission, all members of our executive team and board of directors have agreed not to enter into new 10b5-1 trading plans, nor add new shares to existing trading plans, nor engage in additional unscheduled sales of Moderna stock in the open market," until the company either submitted its vaccine to the FDA for approval, or discontinued the project altogether."We do not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise comment further on this matter," the filing stated.Using these 10b5-1 plans, two Moderna executives - Zaks and Andres - have sold all of their shares in the company. General Counsel Lori Henderson has sold nearly all of her shares.In fact, roughly every week since June, Zaks has exercised stock options (meaning, he bought stock at a price set by the company as part of his compensation), and then immediately sold all of his shares for a significant profit. On Aug. 24, for example, Zaks exercised stock options and bought 25,000 shares at bargain prices of between $12 to $21. He then immediately sold all of those shares for around $65 per share. Zaks ended up with a profit of nearly $1.2 million.SEC filings indicate these trades are made under the 10b5-1 plan he adopted in March.Many corporations encourage their employees to hold on to some amount of equity in a company, to have "skin in the game."Of course, there are other incentives for employees to succeed. "They clearly have their salary. They clearly have the reputation. They clearly have lots of human capital invested," said Taylor. And their vaccine could save countless lives.If the company does develop a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, and its stock keeps rising, then "these trades will be water under the bridge," said Fagel, the former SEC enforcement official.