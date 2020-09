© Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images



HealthPartners is pausing enrollment in the COVID-19 vaccine trial after AstraZeneca announced it is putting its study on temporary hold to investigate if a report of patient's serious side effect is linked to the shot.In a statement issued Tuesday evening, AstraZeneca said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data."Last week, Health Partners announced it would be enrolling 1,500 people in clinical trial . HealthPartners is the only health system in Minnesota involved in the Phase 3 clinical trial, which is led by Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.Those interested could sign up online to make an appointment, which was the next step in the enrollment process. All appointment slots are full, according to a message on HealthPartners' website.