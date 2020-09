Roger Stone calls for Trump to declare 'martial law' if he loses the election, and order the arrest of Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and the Clintons

Roger Stone, the political "dirty trickster" and former adviser to Donald Trump, has urged the president to seize power should he lose November's election.In the interview with Jones' far-right conspiracy site Infowars, Stone echoed groundless claims pushed by Trump that the Democratic party would rig the election.The comments were made by Stone last week, and first reported over the weekend by progressive group MediaMatters. Nevada is regarded by pollsters as leaning Democrat and is being targeted by the Trump campaign amid signs that it is becoming more competitive, according to The Cook Political Report. In the interview, Stone's claims echo Trump's narrative that an expected surge in mail-in votes would lead to widespread voter fraud. Democrats say the president is seeking to erode trust in the election, depress voter turnout, and prepare the ground to delegitimize the election if he loses.Stone is a veteran Republican strategist and longtime confidante of Trump, who advised him during his 2016 election campaign.In 2016, he was a frequent guest on Infowars, which traffics in conspiracies that "elites" and "deep state" operatives secretly manipulate world events, and brokered a Trump interview on the site. Jones has since been banned from several social media platforms for promoting hate speech.Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress and witness tampering relating to a congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but granted clemency for Trump in July.Trump had claimed that Stone's trial had been unfair in explaining why he issued the clemency order.Andrew Weissman, a prosecutor on the Mueller probe, i n an op-ed for The New York Times, said that Trump was rewarding Stone for "keeping his lips sealed."