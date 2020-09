© AFP / Robyn Beck



Google is tightening its autocomplete feature on searches, vowing to remove predictions that support or oppose any political party, and any voting info - even if true. If anyone else did this, it would be called election meddling.Appearing to grow weary of its self-appointed role as reality's fact-checker, Google explained that "predictions like 'you can vote by phone' as well as 'you can't vote by phone,' or a prediction that says 'donate to' any party or candidate," will not appear in autocomplete at all - regardless of their veracity.The new rules will be enforced on a preventative basis, meaning Google's algorithms are tasked with "prevent[ing] violating predictions from appearing," though humans from the "trust and safety" team will be standing by to identify violations.It's certainly a far cry from 2016, when, despite a spike in actual searches for negative terms associated with Hillary Clinton, autocomplete returned only the most glowing results. Back then, Google denied manipulating autocomplete results at all. A company spokeswoman insisted it was merely an automated system filtering "a small set of offensive or inappropriate content," even though the same terms associated with then-candidate Donald Trump or Clinton's Democratic rival Bernie Sanders readily surfaced in autocomplete.It's not just Google, of course. Twitter announced on Thursday that it will "label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process," including "unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results."The social media giant's CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally urged his platform's users not to suspect corruption or rigging if election outcomes take "weeks" to be totaled in a recent interview, volunteering Facebook's services in a "messaging" campaign to convince Americans such an unprecedented delay in returning results is "normal."To the average person, the coordinated inauthentic behavior of the social media triumvirate - all of which have arguably made their own electoral preferences clear for November - in suppressing information even they admit is factual might in itself resemble election-meddling. But just try finding that on Google...Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23