© Drew Angerer/Getty/Center Street



*The book, #DELETED: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election, will be published by Center Street on September 22, and is currently available for preorder. Sources close to Google and other tech giants say the book will "shake the foundations of Silicon Valley."

An upcoming bombshell book from Breitbart News investigative reporter Allum Bokhari interviews a source* that has worked at both Google and Twitter, who exposesOne former Twitter and Google employee, who spent over a decade working in Big Tech companies, spoke to Bokhari about thethat major tech companies assign their users.This secret score, which has eerie similarities to China's "social credit" system, is used by tech platforms toThe source reveals howwhich previously only applied to non-political behaviors like spamming and the posting of obscene content,These algorithms are being taught, by Big Tech's most anti-Trump employees, that "abusive" behavior includes things like "hate speech," "misinformation," the posting of "conspiracy theories," and other behaviors subject to highly political definitions.The source also alleges thatsimply by following or sharing material from other accounts considered "abusive,"The insider goes on to explain how these algorithms are being rolled out across multiple tech platforms, and