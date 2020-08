Facebook Inc ( FB.O ) isto curb post-election misinformation, a source who has had discussions with the company said Friday.The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for Facebook, said the company has talked with experts about potential election scenarios, including the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump using the platform to dispute election results.The New York Times reported here on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives met daily about"It is previously reported news that we are considering a range of political advertising options during the closing period of the election," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement, declining to provide details.Last year, smaller rival(TWTR.N)Twitter (TWTR.N) told Reuters that it was planning forWhite House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement: "President Trump will continue to work to ensure the security and integrity of our elections."said Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager.Twitter in recent months has placedunlike Facebook. In June,with links to authoritative information, including those from politicians.