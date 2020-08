Marina Medvin, senior columnist at Town Hall, caught a seven-day Twitter ban for criticizing the presidential contender in this year's election, former Vice President Joe Biden.Medvin is a journalist. She expressed an opinion on a candidate in the upcoming election. Twitter called this "abuse and harassment."Medvin commented on an article from the Catholic News Agency, which discussed the fact that Biden counts his Catholic faith, the Pope, and nuns among his inspiration. This is as per a video put out by the Democratic National Committee on August 9.For this, she was told by Twitter that she was violating the rules against abuse and harassment.Medvin said that "There is definitely a conservative censorship disparity on Twitter. I discussed this on a panel back in 2019. Laura Loomer was there as well, discussing her Twitter censorship and the corporate collusive discrimination that followed. As panelists, we were split on how to resolve the problem. Some called for government overhaul, while Ken Cuccinelli and I called for maintaining a free market and using the legal system."The controversy over whether or not Twitter is a platform or a publication has been heating up as Twitter accounts continue to be banned for infractions that are hard to understand or quantify.Medvin believes that Twitter's "bias in conservative censorship is palpable.""They see pro-Trump conservatives as the most dangerous ideologues on the planet. It's rather striking, actually," she said.When asked if Twitter should be transparent in their political endorsements, Medvin said that "Twitter is already transparent as to their endorsement of politics: they jumped on the neo-Marxist BLM train immediately and still haven't gotten off. They're still represented by a black banner and black bird, indicating simpatico support for the group that's rioting, looting, burning, and attacking. This is who Biden supports. It's a simple deduction from there."Medvin's ban comes on the heals of The Post Millennial editor Ian Miles Cheong's ban , as well as the banning of many conservative, satirical accounts that take aim at the progressive wokesters that populate Twitter.