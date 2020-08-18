Society's Child
Town Hall senior columnist banned from Twitter after criticizing Biden
Tue, 18 Aug 2020 01:48 UTC
Medvin is a journalist. She expressed an opinion on a candidate in the upcoming election. Twitter called this "abuse and harassment."
Medvin commented on an article from the Catholic News Agency, which discussed the fact that Biden counts his Catholic faith, the Pope, and nuns among his inspiration. This is as per a video put out by the Democratic National Committee on August 9.
Yet he continues to use the legal system to badger the Little Sisters of the Poor, who do not want to submit to the "contraceptive mandate" of ObamaCare.
Medvin replied to OANN anchor Jack Posobiec's tweet of the story, saying "WTF is his problem? What kind of person sues nuns?! I can't stand this creep. Between the sniffing and the suing and deceit - there is nothing worthwhile. He's a completely worthless human being. Trash, decay, scum. He brings with him nothing but sorrow and theft. Ok rant done."
For this, she was told by Twitter that she was violating the rules against abuse and harassment.
Tweets about Trump are routinely extremely abusive. When his younger brother recently died, a hashtag sprung up on the platform saying that the wrong Trump had died. Users on the platform called for the president's death.
Medvin said that "There is definitely a conservative censorship disparity on Twitter. I discussed this on a panel back in 2019. Laura Loomer was there as well, discussing her Twitter censorship and the corporate collusive discrimination that followed. As panelists, we were split on how to resolve the problem. Some called for government overhaul, while Ken Cuccinelli and I called for maintaining a free market and using the legal system."
The controversy over whether or not Twitter is a platform or a publication has been heating up as Twitter accounts continue to be banned for infractions that are hard to understand or quantify.
"The reality is that Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act 'does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users' speech to escape civil liability,' as President Trump has stated.
"This is where Twitter users see hope for reconciliation of the biased censorship issue. What happened to me was 'unfair, un-American, and politically biased censorship,' in Trump's own words. But I'm certainly not the first nor the last. I'm one of many.
"We have supportive voices in the 'major leagues,' like Trump, but when we're hit with a penalty we are rendered silent and isolated. I'm lucky to have champions like Dan Backer, Jack Posobiec and Michelle Malkin to rally the troops and get the word out. And when I return to Twitter, I'll be back with a vengeance," Medvin said.
Medvin believes that Twitter's "bias in conservative censorship is palpable."
"They see pro-Trump conservatives as the most dangerous ideologues on the planet. It's rather striking, actually," she said.
When asked if Twitter should be transparent in their political endorsements, Medvin said that "Twitter is already transparent as to their endorsement of politics: they jumped on the neo-Marxist BLM train immediately and still haven't gotten off. They're still represented by a black banner and black bird, indicating simpatico support for the group that's rioting, looting, burning, and attacking. This is who Biden supports. It's a simple deduction from there."
Medvin's ban comes on the heals of The Post Millennial editor Ian Miles Cheong's ban, as well as the banning of many conservative, satirical accounts that take aim at the progressive wokesters that populate Twitter.