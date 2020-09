© Reuters / Mike Segar and Elizabeth Frantz



Research by a Bloomberg-funded data firm predicts an apparent landslide win for Donald Trump on election night, followed by a swing to Joe Biden as mail votes are counted over several days, almost guaranteeing a contested result.Data and analytics firm Hawkfish told the Axios news site that President Donald Trump will likely enjoy what appears to be a landslide victory on November 3.However, according to Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn, it would be a "red mirage."In the days after, a steady trickle of mail-in ballots would swing the vote back in Biden's favor, and could see the Democrat win by 333-204,. A victory for Biden in this scenario would take nearly a week, withThe election is essentially over when one side concedes. Hawkfish's report aims to "sound an alarm" over the possibility of Trump claiming an early victory, and Axios says that theTrump himself saw the report differently, however, suggesting on Wednesday that it foreshadows a "rigged election."It seems unlikely that Trump and his supporters would accept a victory for Biden won on mail-in votes. However,Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged Biden last month not to concede the election "under any circumstances," claiming that Trump would try to "mess up absentee balloting." She then called for a "massive legal operation" to challenge a potential Trump victory.Absentee ballots are distinct from mail-in ballots in that voters who ask for one need to have a valid excuse for not voting in person. They are often used by military personnel stationed overseas, or voters out of state for work.Yet, no matter the result at the ballot box, a substantial chunk of the American public likely won't accept it. Public trust in government has fallen to historic lows , reaching just 17 percent last year. If November's election goes to the Supreme Court, the results likely won't please the public either. Only 40 percent of the public trusts the nation's highest court, a figure that's remained below 50 percent for the last three decades.Crucially, the American public is arguably more polarized now than at any point in recent history. Studies have found that the political divide in the US is widening faster than anywhere else around the world.Of course,Even polls that usually favor Democrats have shown a decline in Biden's lead after the summer of unrest in the US, and any combination of events between now and November may close that gap even further.