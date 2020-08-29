Background

"The idea that people lie, it's an interesting theory, and it's not like it's completely off-the-wall. But it's obviously a very complicated thing to try to prove because what do you do? Ask them, 'Are you lying?'"

What CloudResearch Found

11.7% of Republicans say they would not report their true opinions about their preferred presidential candidate on telephone polls.

In contrast, just 5.4% of Democrats say they'd be reluctant to share their true voting intentions — roughly half the number of Republicans reluctant to tell the truth on phone polls.

10.5% of Independents fell into the "shy voter" category, just a percentage point lower than how Republicans react to phone polls.

10.1% of Trump supporters said they were likely to be untruthful on phone surveys — double the number of Biden supporters (5.1%) reticent to share their true intentions.

"I don't believe the information would be confidential and I think it's dangerous to express an opinion outside of the current liberal viewpoint."

"Well I probably wouldn't give my opinion period, but if pushed, I would not give my real opinion for fear of reprisal if someone found out."

"Because most polls released to the public are slanted and aren't scientifically based. So, they are messing with the results of the survey from the beginning by knocking down one party or the other. I'm just trying to right the ship."

"I am hounded day and evening by phone solicitors. They interrupt me all the time; sometimes my irritation takes over, and I don't answer correctly."

"My answers could be recorded so I don't really trust such phone conversations."

"I do not discuss politics — let alone with a total stranger on the telephone."

"I don't always trust phone call surveys. I wouldn't want to be bombarded with phone calls and political mail."

"I don't want my opinion associated with my phone number."

"I am less anonymous, and somewhat ashamed of my opinion as it is frowned upon."



In General, "Shy Voters" Cited Six Concerns:

1. A lack of trust in phone polls as truly being anonymous.



2. An apprehension to associate their phone numbers with recorded responses.



3. Fear that their responses will become public in some manner.



4. Fear of reprisal and related detrimental impact to their financial, social, and family lives should their political opinions become publicly known.



5. A general dislike of phone polls.



6. Malicious intent to mislead polls due to general distrust of media and political pundits (though a sentiment expressed only by a few "shy voters").

Methodology

Q1 - "Given today's charged political environment, if you were asked in an automated telephone poll (also called "Interactive Voice Response" or "IVR"), would you give your true opinion about which presidential candidate you are likely to vote for?".

Q2 - "Given today's charged political environment, if you were asked by a telephone interviewer, would you give your true opinion about which presidential candidate you are likely to vote for?".

Statistical Analysis

Even after the inclusion of the covariates in the model, Trump supporters were significantly more reluctant to share their opinions on phone surveys compared to Biden supporters (p. < .001).

Limitations