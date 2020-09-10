Society's Child
'Stop using my image': Wounded vet says Trump never called him 'loser,' demands his face be taken off 'propaganda'
Virginia Kruta
Daily Caller
Mon, 07 Sep 2020 19:10 UTC
Within a day of a report from The Atlantic claiming that President Donald Trump had called wounded veterans "losers" and saying that no one wanted to see them, Henline's face appeared on anti-Trump memes that used that message.
"Are we done lying to people yet?" he asked in a video Monday, demanding that his face not be used in "propaganda" to promote that agenda.
"People, stop using me for your propaganda, for your agenda. I'm not here for that," Henline said. "I don't know what Trump said, but I'm sure he didn't call me a loser. I didn't hear him call me a loser, so this has got to stop. Stop using my image."
Henline then asked for help in calling attention to the situation, adding, "Fox News, call me. Somebody, let's get this out there on a bigger platform so people would know not to use me — not to put a face to whatever this is they think he said. It's ridiculous."
"Let's stop the sh*t, let's move on," Henline concluded. "I'm not part of all this."
Protest against lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, 5 September 2020
Quote of the Day
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
- Voltaire
