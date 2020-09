Four-tour Iraq War veteran and comedian Bobby Henline demanded Monday that people stop using his image for "propaganda."Within a day of a report from The Atlantic claiming that President Donald Trump had called wounded veterans "losers" and saying that no one wanted to see them, Henline's face appeared on anti-Trump memes that used that message."Are we done lying to people yet?" he asked in a video Monday, demanding that his face not be used in "propaganda" to promote that agenda.Henline then asked for help in calling attention to the situation , adding, "Fox News, call me. Somebody, let's get this out there on a bigger platform so people would know not to use me — not to put a face to whatever this is they think he said. It's ridiculous.""Let's stop the sh*t, let's move on," Henline concluded. "I'm not part of all this."