"Five of the convicts were given 20 years in prison and another three were jailed for 7-10 years," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a spokesman for the public prosecutor. None of the defendants were named in what was described as the final court ruling on the killing which had sparked an international outcry.
Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee on Monday dismissed the court ruling a "farce". Hatice Cengiz in a statement posted on Twitter said:
"The Saudi authorities are closing the case without the world knowing the truth of who is responsible for Jamal's murder. Who planned it, who ordered it, where is the body? These are the most important questions that remain totally unanswered."The verdict came after Khashoggi's sons had said in May they had "pardoned" the killers, a move condemned as a "parody of justice" by a UN expert. The family's pardon spared the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the 2018 murder in a December court ruling, which was lambasted by human rights groups after two top aides to the crown prince were exonerated.
Khashoggi - a royal family insider turned critic - was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The former columnist for Middle East Eye and the Washington Post was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials. His remains have not been found.
Riyadh has described the murder as a "rogue" operation, but both the CIA and a United Nations special envoy have directly linked bin Salman to the killing, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.
The group accused of the murder range from high-ranking aides of bin Salman to diplomats and security forces agents with little in the way of public profiles.
Despite the family's pardon, Turkey is currently holding a trial for 20 suspects in absentia, while the United Kingdom sanctioned 19 people believed to be part of the death squad that killed the prominent journalist.
The United States has also imposed sanctions on 17 Saudi officials, including Saud al-Qahtani, a confidant and senior adviser to the Crown Prince and other senior members of his entourage.
Comment: See also: