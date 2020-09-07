© AFP 2018/Ozan Kose



"The Saudi authorities are closing the case without the world knowing the truth of who is responsible for Jamal's murder. Who planned it, who ordered it, where is the body? These are the most important questions that remain totally unanswered."

A Saudi court on Monday overturned five death sentences previously issued against the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi instate media reported.the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a spokesman for the public prosecutor. None of the defendants were named in what was described as the final court ruling on the killing which had sparked an international outcry.Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee on Monday dismissed the court ruling a "farce". Hatice Cengiz in a statement posted on Twitter said:The verdict came aftera move condemned as a "parody of justice" by a UN expert. The family's pardon spared the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the 2018 murder in a December court ruling, which wasKhashoggi - a royal family insider turned critic - was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The former columnist for Middle East Eye and the Washington Post was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials. His remains have not been found.Riyadh has described the murder as a "rogue" operation, butThe group accused of the murder range from high-ranking aides of bin Salman to diplomats and security forces agents with little in the way of public profiles.Despite the family's pardon,believed to be part of the death squad that killed the prominent journalist.