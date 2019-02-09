© AP/Hasan Jamali



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud said in a conversation with one of his aides thatkilled in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul,media have reported, citing US and foreign officials familiar with intelligence reports.The New York Times reported late on Thursday that in the conversation, which took placeUS intelligence analysts reportedly concluded that Prince Mohammed had likely used the phrase, a metaphor, expressing his intention to kill the journalists unless he returned to Saudi Arabia.The conversation, which was intercepted and transcribed by the US intelligence, took place during the period when Riyadh's concerns about Khashoggi's criticism were growing and amid the prince's moves to tighten his grip on power in Saudi Arabia, the newspaper noted.The outlet added thatThe newspaper continued by citing another part of the intelligence report. It reportedly read that prior to his conversation with Aldakhil, theAs Qahtani reportedly warned the prince any action against Khashoggi would create an international outrage, the prince said thatThe New York Times noted that the US National Security Agencyin a bid to learn who was behind the murder of Khashoggi.While the NSA declined to comment to the New York Times on the matter,"They appear to be a continuation of various efforts by different parties to connect His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to this horrific crime. These efforts will prove futile," the official told the outlet.Khashoggi went missing on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate. Saudi authorities have since charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder.Notably, Qahtani, whom the US intelligence agencies see as the main person in the operation that killed Khashoggi, was dismissed in the course of the Saudi investigation into the incident. However, it is still unknown if the authorities had implicated him in the murder.The killing of Khashoggi did result in an international uproar and criticism of Riyadh. Western media have repeatedly suggested that the Saudi prince had a role in the operation, something which has repeatedly been denied by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.