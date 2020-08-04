© Reuters / Leah Millis

Families sitting down to watch the evening news might soon have to wear face masks, if the advice of the White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx is turned into a rule, as America's disjointed war on Covid-19 continues.With cases of coronavirus beginning to tick upwards across the US, Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN on Sunday that the country is entering a new phase in its fight against the disease."What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas," Birx, told 'State of the Union' host Dana Bash, before suggesting that Americans take even more extreme precautions against the virus.Birx' recommendation comes as western and southern states grapple with an upsurge in cases. California now has more than half a million recorded cases of Covid-19, more than any other state. Florida has recorded more than 490,000, while Texas has seen a swell to more than 450,000. In all three states, cases began to trend upwards since mid-June, after lockdown protests and 'Black Lives Matter' marches brought crowds of people together, and hot weather lured people to beaches and vacation spots.Face masks at home may seem like a step too far for many Americans, but Birx is not the first person to recommend the practice.As well as face masks, Birx recommended last week that the public wear full face shields, while her colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested people wear goggles on top of these protective layers.As of now, Birx' recommendations are only optional, and the Trump administration has given no indication that it will enforce any kind of mask policy.Pelosi and a cohort of top Democrats, however, have called for the CDC to make their recommendation mandatory.