Tweet Shows Carpenter Collapsed on the Ground

Wisconsin State Senator Tim Carpenter has posted video of the moments before he was "punched and kicked in the head" at June 23 protests in Madison, Wisconsin . A local journalist said he called an ambulance when Carpenter collapsed shortly after.In the video the senator posted, several people run towards the cameraman and appear to knock the camera down before the footage cuts out."@TimCarpenterMKE was just punched in the face by Madison protesters because he was filming. Several people attacked him," Brogan said on Twitter.Carpenter said on Twitter he may have a concussion after being "punched and kicked in the head.""This is the picture that got me assaulted and beat up by a mob. Punched & kicked in the head. Might have concussion, left eye a little blurry, cheek shollen, sore neck and ribs. This has to stop before some innocent person get killed. I locked up in the Capitol until it's safe."Protests were unfolding on North Fairchild Street and Hamilton Street.Sports Director at WKOW Lance Veeser said on Twitter he called emergency responders to attend to a collapsed Carpenter at the protests. He tweeted a picture with the caption, "I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now."Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck says she spoke with Carpenter at the scene of the incident and quoted him as saying, "I don't know what happened ... all I did was stop and take a picture ... and the next thing I'm getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head."For more information related to the toppling of statues, attacking of cars passing by, and other general mayhem that evening in Madison, see original article