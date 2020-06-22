The incident near 6th and Liberty streets during the Wednesday morning rush was captured on a real-time crime camera.



Police said protesters had blocked the intersection, standing in front of the woman's car with a megaphone.



During a verbal altercation between the driver and the protesters, someone ripped out one of the driver's dreadlocks.



When someone pulled a gun, the driver sped off and struck a protester.



When she stopped at a red light a block later, someone pointed a gun at her.



Police said that man was 21-year-old Darius Anderson, who allegedly passed the gun off to 19-year-old Brioanna Richards.



Both are charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway. -WAVE3

Here's what actually happened - the driver of the car, a woman with dreadlocks, was attacked by the 'peaceful' protesters, one of whom reportedly pulled a gun on her - and another who was struck as she accelerated to escape:So - while NPR claims at least '50 vehicle-ramming incidents' since late May, and tried to pass off a photo of a victim fleeing a potentially deadly situation, the liberal news network was unable to find a single photo of a recent ramming incident by 'said extremists.'