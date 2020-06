© Twitter / Tariq Nasheed

A viral video shows a black man assaulting a Macy's employee in Michigan, wrestling the white man on the ground and beating him allegedly over a racial slur.Footage of the incident surfaced online earlier this week, promptly going viral.The video itself does not show what led to the assault - it begins with the black man punching the victim from behind. Moreover, it shows the attacker himself repeatedly using the n-word as he was beating down the white employee, who seems to be wondering why the man assaulted him."Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked," the chain said in a statement.Law enforcement has been notified of the attack and is now searching for the attacker and another individual who fled the scene after the beating. So far, no charges have been filed, while the police have not established what exactly led to the incident, local media reported.