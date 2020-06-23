© REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

It began with Confederate generals and quickly escalated to Columbus and former US presidents; now the monument-removal crusade has come for Jesus, with racial activist Shaun King insisting his depictions are 'racist propaganda.'"Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down," King tweeted on Monday. "They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been."His tweets came just a day after conservative pundits predicted the statue-smashing spree would come after Jesus.For several weeks now, protesters across the US have targeted "racist" statues - starting with generals who fought for the Confederacy during the American Civil War, but quickly moving onto Christopher Columbus, President Ulysses S. Grant, and others, including Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, two of the Founding Fathers of the US.King's tweet amounted to inciting federal hate crimes, argued conservative filmmaker Mike Cernovich, comparing it to the Ku Klux Klan's terror campaign against churches.Some laughed it off with memes daring the "woke" activists to actually try.