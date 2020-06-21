In response to a follow-up question by an observer after Heath asked Kerry about his experience losing the 2004 presidential election and whether he thinks Trump would leave office "in the manner we've been accustomed" should he lose in November, Kerry likened the potential unrest in reaction to a Trump victory to the 1770s American Revolution where British colonists waged a war for independence from Great Britain. Kerry also compared the unrest in 2020 to 1968 where the U.S. saw assassinations, riots and the burning of cities across the county.
Comment: Sounds like Kerry is projecting some of his own party's intentions and making some veiled threats here - especially when one considers that it is the Dems who have been trying to steal the election with various new mail-in policies (among other things). And Dem-aligned celebrities who have been spouting hateful life-threatening images and rhetoric against Trump over the last three years.
Kerry's remarks were first reported by the Washington Examiner:
"If people don't have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that's the stuff on which revolutions are built. If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I'm worried that increasingly, people are disaffected."After praising the George Floyd protests, Kerry said, "We have not a had a year like this in the United States since 1968 when Martin Luther King was assassinated, Bobby Kennedy assassinated and we had major challenges in our streets."
Kerry also trashed President Trump's foreign policy which has rolled back Obama policies including the Iran nuclear deal.
A Periscope video of Kerry's remarks on a possible civil war can be seen at the 2:22 mark
R.C.