Canadian technology firms Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd have been working with provincial and federal governments on a coronavirus contact tracing app expected to launch in July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.The app is set to roll out nationally after a launch in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, currently slated for July 2.Test-and-trace programs have emerged as an important tool to identify and contain the spread of the coronavirus, becoming more urgent as Canadian provinces gradually reopen their economies after three months of lockdown. On Thursday, Canada officially hit 100,000 cases.Privacy of users has been a concern around contact tracing apps, but Ford said it is "100% private."The app was developed by the Ontario and Canadian governments, working with Shopify. It will undergo a security review by Blackberry.On Thursday, Britain said it was switching to the Apple and Google model for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app after a locally developed system did not work well enough on Apple's iPhone.