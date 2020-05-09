A community contact tracing pilot program

Hiring Contact Tracing Investigators All Over the US to Hunt Down and Remove the Infected

"We are beginning a program today, and it's a pilot program which will certainly grow into something larger and larger, and that is a community contact tracing program. We've done contact tracing all along. A contact is a person who has been exposed to someone who we've documented to have the COVID infection.



When we find someone who has the COVID infection, those people are immediately isolated but we also work with them to figure out who their contacts were. Luckily because you have been doing such a great job of cooperating and staying indoors, staying isolated, it used to be there were 10 contacts at least for every patient we would find, now it looks like now there are only 2 or 3 or 4 contacts, not surprisingly, because most people have been staying away from others. And that's good news.



But the purpose of this program is to bring on people - we're going to start with 10 people and we may bring on up to 50 people or even more as the program grows, and as we see the need for it. As we do more testing, we will find even more people who have COVID-19, and again we will isolate every one of them, and we will find every one of their contacts, and we will make sure they stay quarantined, and we will check in with them every day.



In other words, what this program means is that we're going to do a more complete job and we're going to do a more meticulous job, of making it less and less possible for others in the county to run into someone with COVID-19 infection. There are ... it's not just our county that's bringing more people on. There are going to be thousands of people hired who will be these contact investigators throughout the state, and this is occurring in many many other states as well, perhaps all the states in our country. We will be giving intensive training to these people, training not only for identifying and finding contacts, but also in terms of how to be sensitive about doing it.



We also realize that as we find more contacts, some of the people we find are going to have trouble being isolated. For instance, if they live in a home where there's only 1 bathroom, and there are 3 or 4 other people living there, and those people don't have COVID infection, we're not going to be able to keep the person in that home ... we'll be moving people like this into other kinds of housing that we have available."

Clinton Foundation Wants a National Contact Tracing Corps

Requires the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to prioritize activities related to coronavirus testing and contact tracing and to increase recruitment of AmeriCorps volunteers to 500,000 (approximately 75,000 currently serve). Additionally, it permanently sets the compensation floor for volunteers at 200 percent of the poverty level, roughly double what it is today. Requires CNCS, in the selection of volunteers, to give priority consideration to unemployed veterans, others unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and AmeriCorps volunteers and Peace Corps volunteers whose service involuntarily ended. Authorizes the funds necessary to hire, train, and administer 10,000 additional FEMA Cadre of On-Call Response/Recovery Employees (CORE) to perform contact tracing of those infected by the coronavirus, provide logistical support for the supply chain of medical equipment, and to fulfill other disaster and public health related needs. Directs the Peace Corps to extend health benefits for evacuated Peace Corps volunteers for six months and to waive all non-medical application requirements for reenrollment of all volunteers wishing to return to the Peace Corps service after operations of the Agency resume. Requires the Peace Corps to report to Congress on the progress of the agency's offer to reenroll each evacuated volunteer in the Peace Corps and expeditiously return the roughly 7,300 volunteers abroad once the suspension of Peace Corps operations ends and it is safe.

Alarming Emergency Proclamations of US Governors

"The following emergency provisions are expressly invoked, if not already in effect upon declaration of an emergency on March 4, 2020: Sections 127A-12(a)(5), 127A-13(a)(6), and 127A-13(a)(7), HRS, directing the Director of HIEMA and the administrators of each county emergency management agency to take appropriate actions to direct or control, as may be necessary for emergency management, the following:



a. Alerts, warnings, notifications, and activations;



b. Warnings and signals for alerts and any type of warning device, system, or method to be used in connection therewith;



c. Partial or full mobilization of personnel in advance of or in response to an actual emergency or disaster;



d. The conduct of civilians and the movement and cessation of movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic during, before, and after alerts, emergencies, or disasters;



e. The shutting off of water mains, gas mains, electric power connections, or suspension of other services; and



f. Mandatory evacuation of the civilian population.

"Section 127A-13(a)(8), HRS, to prevent the hoarding, waste, or destruction of materials, supplies, commodities, accommodations, facilities, and services to effectuate equitable distribution thereof, or to establish priorities therein; to investigate; and notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, to regulate or prohibit, by means of licensing, rationing, or otherwise, the storage, transportation, use, possession, maintenance, furnishing, sale, or distribution thereof, and any business or any transaction related thereto." Governor Ige, while he was busy shredding the Constitution, also decided to pave the way for mandatory vaccinations with emergency powers claiming the right to force "compulsory immunization programs" on people:

"§127A-13 Additional powers in an emergency period. (a) In the event of a state of emergency declared by the governor pursuant to section 127A-14, the governor may exercise the following additional powers pertaining to emergency management during the emergency period:



(1) Provide for and require the quarantine or segregation of persons who are affected with or believed to have been exposed to any infectious, communicable, or other disease that is, in the governor's opinion, dangerous to the public health and safety, or persons who are the source of other contamination, in any case where, in the governor's opinion, the existing laws are not adequate to assure the public health and safety; provide for the care and treatment of the persons; supplement the provisions of sections 325-32 to 325-38 concerning compulsory immunization programs; provide for the isolation or closing of property which is a source of contamination or is in a dangerous condition in any case where, in the governor's opinion, the existing laws are not adequate to assure the public health and safety, and designate as public nuisances acts, practices, conduct, or conditions that are dangerous to the public health or safety or to property ..."

Final Thoughts

