Puppet Masters
H.R. 6666: The $100b contact tracing bill is really about controlling/tracking the population
Truth In Media Project
Tue, 12 May 2020 16:59 UTC
Ben Swann comments:
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Why do people plead guilty to imaginary crimes?
- LAPD wants to give rapid-result coronavirus tests to everyone it arrests
- H.R. 6666: The $100b contact tracing bill is really about controlling/tracking the population
- Italy to open borders with unrestricted travel after months of severe lockdown
- Study on early hydroxychloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients shows 98.7% cure rate
- On the origin of life: A reply to Jeremy England
- Eleven firefighters injured, building ablaze after explosion in downtown Los Angeles
- Some 42% of jobs lost in lockdown are gone for good
- Afghan President Ghani, political rival Abdullah agree on power-sharing deal
- Pentagon reluctantly comments on hypersonic weapons after Trump brags about new 'super duper missile'
- US 'would lose any war' fought in the Pacific with China
- Justin who? Citing coronavirus, Justin Amash announces he won't run for president
- In 2020, the ACLU is fighting to end due process in America
- Slapping Israeli apartheid — the sentencing of Israeli peace activist Yifat Doron
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's shady way of shutting down businesses: Sticking CPS on parents
- Big Tech is turning hospitals into real-time surveillance centers
- Palestinians mark 72 years of the Nakba, with no end in sight
- Australian researchers produce new evidence implying that Covid-19 was created in a lab
- Best of the Web: 'My job is to make Syria a quagmire for the Russians' - US envoy to Syria confirms CIA doctrine is official policy
- UK Chief Medic confirms (again) covid19 harmless to vast majority
- Why do people plead guilty to imaginary crimes?
- H.R. 6666: The $100b contact tracing bill is really about controlling/tracking the population
- Afghan President Ghani, political rival Abdullah agree on power-sharing deal
- Pentagon reluctantly comments on hypersonic weapons after Trump brags about new 'super duper missile'
- US 'would lose any war' fought in the Pacific with China
- Justin who? Citing coronavirus, Justin Amash announces he won't run for president
- Best of the Web: 'My job is to make Syria a quagmire for the Russians' - US envoy to Syria confirms CIA doctrine is official policy
- UK Chief Medic confirms (again) covid19 harmless to vast majority
- From RussiaGate to ObamaGate and a fight to the political death
- Meet Barbara Ferrer, the social justice warrior with no medical background leading LA's COVID Response
- China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei
- Ongoing attacks in Afghanistan throw Trump-Taliban pact into doubt
- Russiagate (Ukrainegate): The Democratic Party's Failed Coup and Its Grave Consequences
- House Dems pass $3T coronavirus relief package but Republicans will not allow it to become law
- Gov. Cuomo extends New York's stay-at-home order until June 13, but economy supposedly to open on May 28
- Law firm hackers double their ransom demand, now threaten President Trump
- Why hasn't coronavirus killed more Russians, experts ask
- Orban to hand back emergency Covid-19 'powers'; tells EU critics it's 'time to apologize!'
- It's for my own good! - How we learned to love big brother
- Trump slams the 'radical left': They are 'in total command and control of' social media and vows administration is 'working to remedy this illegal situation'
- LAPD wants to give rapid-result coronavirus tests to everyone it arrests
- Italy to open borders with unrestricted travel after months of severe lockdown
- Eleven firefighters injured, building ablaze after explosion in downtown Los Angeles
- Some 42% of jobs lost in lockdown are gone for good
- In 2020, the ACLU is fighting to end due process in America
- Slapping Israeli apartheid — the sentencing of Israeli peace activist Yifat Doron
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's shady way of shutting down businesses: Sticking CPS on parents
- Big Tech is turning hospitals into real-time surveillance centers
- Palestinians mark 72 years of the Nakba, with no end in sight
- Best of the Web: Tucker: America is splitting into 2 hemispheres - free states and those still tightening lockdowns
- Three Daesh terrorists confess to perpetrating a number of operations in cooperation with US occupation forces in al-Tanf
- NYC man arrested in Hawaii for breaking quarantine rules for tourists after social media snitches turn him in
- For those keeping count, Colorado had negative 272 COVID deaths Friday
- Police have dispersed thousands of visitors from Scotland's rural beauty spots in recent weeks
- Pain in Spain as two largest cities - Madrid and Barcelona - see draconian lockdown extended for THIRD MONTH
- Phrenology is back, wrapped up with facial recognition in a 21st century pre-crime package by university researchers. Too soon?
- The Ever Changing Rules: UK quarantine for travelers to now include French arrivals
- Covid-19 may be laying grounds for second American Civil War
- UK police hunt lorry driver for kissing woman on cheek as a thank you
- More fake anti-semitism: ADL leader's announcement that Jewish site in Iran set on fire appears to be made up
- Feast of gazelle, pig and snails sheds light on Hellenist life in ancient Galilee
- A perfect storm: How early Christian farming in the Negev collapsed
- Petroglyphs and cave painting in Iran suggests prehistorical Iranians migrated to Americas
- Dozens of archeological sites discovered by volunteers from home during lockdown
- Mystery of 60 peculiar lead cubes with 'Sanskrit inscriptions' pulled from British river
- How Thomas Huxley's X-Club created 'Nature Magazine' and sabotaged science for 150 years
- 'Largest ever' hillfort discovered in Scotland
- Fossil footprints in Africa a snapshot of past behaviour
- Best of the Web: Victory Day: It's time to think about finally winning WWII
- Fort Detrick's mind-blowing, murderous history
- The great geomagnetic storm of May 1921 was as strong as the Carrington Event of 1859
- Waco - The Rules of Engagement: 1997 documentary
- Humans were in Europe earlier and had cultural interactions with Neanderthals, new fossil finds in Bulgaria reveal
- Ancient volcano discovered on Dutch seafloor
- Particle accelerator to help read Dead Sea Scrolls too fragile to unroll
- How ancient people preserve their foods
- Victory Day: Remembering the Great Patriotic War
- Why did Scotland's coastal, seafaring Picts avoid eating fish?
- New genomic portrait of pre-Columbian civilisations.
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Study on early hydroxychloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients shows 98.7% cure rate
- On the origin of life: A reply to Jeremy England
- Australian researchers produce new evidence implying that Covid-19 was created in a lab
- SETI reports unusual activity of the Delta Mensid meteor shower
- Flashback: Study claiming coronavirus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people was flawed
- Dynamic electrical stimulation of the visual cortex allows blind and sighted people to 'see' shapes
- Prominent biology journal demands government censorship of Intelligent Design
- Best of the Web: Dr. Zach Bush Interview With Del Bigtree: Literally Everything They're Telling You About Covid-19 is Wrong
- New Comet P/2019 LM4 (Palomar)
- This philosopher is challenging all of evolutionary psychology
- Canadian scientists develop tool to sequence circular DNA
- Gigantic dinosaur footprints are found on the roof of a cave
- 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Lighter Side of Space Rocks - The Holy Grail, Directed Panspermia and the Origin of Life
- Solar system's oldest molecular fluids could hold the key to early life
- New evidence reveals that giant meteorite impacts formed parts of the Moon's crust
- Two new supernovae spotted this month
- SOTT Focus: Planet of the Humans: Documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs
- New immune system discovery could end chronic organ rejection
- Scaly-foot gastropods: the iron-armored snails of the Indian Ocean
- High-impact eruption to 14 km (46 000 feet) a.s.l. at Semeru volcano, Indonesia
- Astronomer predicts freezing weather, famine and earthquakes as sun enters solar minimum
- Severe floods hit Santa Lucía, El Salvador
- Extreme hailstorm slams Piornal, Spain on May 15
- Heavy rainfall floods homes, streets in Louisiana and Texas - nearly 16 inches of rain recorded
- Rare wake lows, heat bursts observed during Oklahoma storms
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles Nevada - UPDATE: Largest in 66 years
- Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) leaves trail of destruction in central Philippines
- Kilauea volcano has growing lake that could lead to explosive eruption in Hawaii
- Giant red sprites filmed above electric storm over Texas
- Parts of UK see record low temperatures
- Florida wildfires burn 5,000 acres, evacuations ordered as Interstate 75 closed
- Severe hailstorm leaves streets of Delhi covered in icy white blanket
- Video of funnel cloud near Vancouver
- Thousands of fish found dead at Humboldt Lake, Saskatchewan
- MASSIVE hail pummels General Terán, Nuevo León State, Mexico
- Hailstones rain down in the dry season in the Philippines
- Waterspout filmed in Gautier, Mississippi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Desert jet streams signal global moisture shift
- May snowstorm hits Murmansk, Russia
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Best of the Web: The Dengvaxia Disaster Was Twenty Years in the Making—What Will Happen With a Rushed COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Fear, isolation, depression: The mental health consequences of the pandemic lockdown
- New inflammatory disease targeting children being linked to COVID-19
- Vitamin B3 has therapeutic effect in progressive muscle disease
- Vitamin D determines severity in COVID-19: Researchers urge government to change advice
- Flashback Best of the Web: Even the WHO acknowledges that scientific evidence of effectiveness of wearing masks in community settings is NON-EXISTENT
- Ohio had 6 coronavirus cases in 5 counties in January - Health Director
- The lockdown kills too: More people dying at home during UK lockdown
- SOTT Focus: Russel Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks to the Healthy
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- World-wide nutritional immunity: Why everybody, everywhere is taking vitamin C
- Best of the Web: The well-known hazards of coronavirus vaccines
- Three children in New York die of rare Kawasaki-like disease
- Best of the Web: Anxiety from reactions to Covid-19 will destroy at least seven times more years of life than can be saved by lockdowns
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19: The Spearpoint For Rolling Out a 'New Era' of High-Risk, Genetically Engineered Vaccines
- Vitamin D deficiency linked to COVID-19 deaths
- New studies show Vitamin D could be key factor in fighting Covid-19 infections
- New research shows coronavirus found in semen, raising questions of sexual transmission
- Best of the Web: A deadly game: 'Protect the NHS' policies may kill more Britons than Covid-19
- Half of Covid-19 patients in Ireland ICUs have heart disease
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts.
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
Quote of the Day
"The purpose of GLADIO was to attack civilians, the people - women, children, innocent people, unknown people, far removed from any political game. The reason was quite simple: to force the public to turn to the State and demand greater security. Under a strategy of tension, you 'destabilize in order to stabilize', to create tension within society and promote conservative, reactionary social and political tendencies."
~ Italian neo-fascist whose prosecution led to the discovery of NATO's 'Gladio' networks across Western Europe
Recent Comments
And, of course, LAPD will instantly want to arrest everyone it gives rapid-result coronavirus tests to . (And everyone else; it's the nature of...
What is an 'anti-semitic chinazi pig'? Can I join?
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
They truth will out; that's its very nature. RC
AmeriKants talk about hero cops; firefighters have a WAY HIGHER hero ratio. (See, e.g., the number of Firefighters who died on 9/11/2001 vs....
Comment: Big Brother/Fascism has formally arrived, wrapped in 'concern' for your health.Trampling your rights is just an unfortunate side effect. Welcome to the world of government-approved, government-paid snitches. The East German Stasi of old would be green with envy.