The leader of CHAZ, Warlord Raz Simone was previously identified running guns in the newly formed country in the center of Seattle. Today we have more on RAZ thanks to the work of Yaacov Apelbaum Raz the warlord, doesn't only run guns, he owns guns. Raz owns a couple of handguns, which were somehow 'restored' through a special intervention after a conviction.Raz somehow received a grant for $82,000 from the city of Seattle to open his own studio in a building he purchased with another loan.And Raz owns multiple luxury cars, including a Tesla, a BMW and a Jaguar XJ.He also owns some prime real estate and rental properties.Finally, and most importantly, Raz is connected to Islamists.Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.