Society's Child
Minneapolis: City Council plans to disband police - Veto-proof majority endorses proposal
RT
Sun, 07 Jun 2020 23:42 UTC
Council President Lisa Bender broke the news during a rally in Minneapolis on Sunday, saying that nine out of the body's 13 members have so far gone on board with the idea. Speaking to CNN, Bender said that the council has yet still to work out a plan how exactly they want to uproot the police department, noting that "the idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term."
While Bender has provided scant details about the planned changes in the work of the law enforcement, she noted that funds earmarked to police would be funneled to cover other needs.
The rally that saw councilmen and women addressing the crowd featured a giant "DEFUND POLICE" banner propped against the stage. "This city council is going to dismantle this police department," council member Jeremiah Ellison said from the stage, doubling down on his pledge from earlier.
However, another council member Phillipe Cunningham appeared to pour some cold water on the proposal, telling Los Angeles Times reporter Molly O'Toole that there has not been a vote scheduled for the council members to formally weigh in on the idea.
Echoing Bender, he said that the Minneapolis Police Department "will not be abolished tomorrow," adding that the overhaul might lead to "potential budget cuts."
The announcement has immediately drawn praise from Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, herself a vocal proponent of disbanding the local police force, who, however, downplayed the controversial plan as "reimaging policing."
While the idea to either upend the police force entirely or drastically reduce its funding has been gaining traction on the back of the George Floyd protests, many have grown skeptical about the concept, sounding alarm that the proposal to replace them with "community-led system" might lead to ultimate chaos that would hit most vulnerable communities, the hardest.
Reader Comments
And what of the "replacement force?" Since they're tossing "all eggs, good & bad" and starting over... just what kind of "enforcement officer" would want to sign up for that environment.
I would imagine that many of the "good eggs" are somewhat demoralized by now.
And I don't see how, if they follow through with this, they're going to attract significant numbers of new "good eggs" given the local government's propensity to "toss them all."
People in Minnesota BETTER wake up@NOW. It's on your doorsteps as you read this.
The NWO are using your state as the precursory roll-out for the 'ministry of public safety'. DO YOU BELIEVE IT'S ABOUT SAFETY?
If you do, you are more asleep or more ignorant than I thought. Good grief, what will be next?
idiotically pathetic!
R.C.
Minneapolis gone wild! MGW2020
All the working people will flee leaving a Detroitesque landscape.
Thanks!
But if it were Detroit instead of Minneapolis then I would be wondering if, perhaps, "reality" might be that we're living the "backstory" for the first Robocop movie.
How's Boston Dynamics coming with their version of ED-209?
I'm CERTAIN that an A.I. driven killing machine will be able to restore order in a racially balanced manner.
I guess the resulting 'nirvana' is going to take a certain amount of 're-imagining', eh, Jacob.
"of him simpering like a big doily at the feet of that mob fishwife,"
What is it in your posts that apparently seems to take my sould back to some previous life when I was a mad hatter, (or such), in good ol' Victorian London? Or Londinium?
RC
What is it in your posts that apparently seems to take my sould back to some previous life when I was a mad hatterNo, that's mercury.
In my case it's probably the three 'ines': nicotine, caffeine, iodine.
in good ol' Victorian London? Or Londinium?Well, I'm surrounded by a Victorian London, Georgian London, Blitz London, Roman London, Sixties high-rise London mash-up, if that helps.
nicotine, caffeine, iodineFor some of us the significant mental adjustment required to get those to rhyme is part of your charm.
Not sure why, but it's still got me chuckling.
RC
LOL.
