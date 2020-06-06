Ilhan Omar disband minneapolis police
Rep. Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar called for the Minneapolis Police Department to disband following the highly publicized death of George Floyd while in its custody.

"The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform," the Minnesota Democrat tweeted Friday. "It's time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis. Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this!"

Omar introduced four bills this week aimed at addressing police accountability, governmental response to police brutality, and providing funds for communities affected by police brutality.


Omar's call for disbanding the police comes as high-profile figures across the country are starting to push for abolishing and defunding police departments as a response to the death of Floyd and police brutality in general.

Singers Lizzo and John Legend joined women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe in signing a letter this week demanding "divestment from police."

"Every police department violating people's civil rights must be stripped of federal funding," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted this week in a post that was retweeted by Omar's "Squad" colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib.


Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed support for stripping police funding after the city council introduced a bill that would slash the police budget by up to $150 million, with those funds being reallocated to communities affected by police brutality.