Minneapolis 'war zone': Rioters take over police station amid clashes, fires & tear gas - UPDATES
Fri, 29 May 2020 03:15 UTC
The Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct headquarters was breached late on Thursday night, with a raucous crowd of protesters seen filing into the building, smashing windows and some attempting to set it ablaze.
While the police presence in the area was heavy earlier in the day, it appears officers have since retreated, putting up no resistance to the break-in.
RT's Sophia Narwitz is now at the scene around the precinct, where fire alarms and sprinkler systems were activated amid the mayhem as protesters continued to gather outside.
Following the breach, a police statement said the building had been evacuated "in the interest of the safety of our personnel," while a local reporter with the Star Tribune relayed a law enforcement broadcast warning that "the 3rd Precinct has been compromised" - presumably heard over a police scanner.
The four police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd on Monday reportedly worked at the 3rd precinct, where protests first escalated earlier this week, descending into riots on Wednesday night.
Looting, arson, and vandalism have been widespread across Minnesota's Twin Cities since, as police further lost control of the situation. While National Guard units were activated by the state government earlier on Thursday, it remains unclear when they will be deployed.
Reader Comments
I doubt he printed it in his basement that morning. Someone probably passed it on him and he didn't know the difference. Better to simply take him in and question him to try to trace the source (if in fact the $20 was counterfeit at all,) than to disgracefully murder him in the gutter. It is hard to imagine a human being could sink so low.
So, you know the limits the real controllers set on themselves? NOT LIKELY!
You're an editor, you've got a story , THE story! - about cops murdering a guy on a video.
You send out your best reporters to beat all the other hungry reporters. WHERE DO YOU SEND THEM FIRST? To the family!
"We need some information to personalize your poor lost love one. Where did he work? When did he start there? His last job?"
IMPOSSIBLE that ALL those reporters would not have found this out LONG AGO!
Comment: The FBI and local prosecutors are dragging their feet - according to residents - by saying they need more evidence to file charges against the officers who killed Goerge Floyd. A "robust and meticulous" investigation is reportedly underway, but Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman added, According to MSNBC host Ali Velshi, the protests/riots were "not, generally speaking, unruly", despite arson fires raging behind him:
Candace Owens is blaming Soros and agents provocateurs for the looting and vandalism:
Shots were fired in Louisville while rioters tried to flip a police van; seven were reportedly injured, one critically. Police deny they were the ones who opened fire, saying that arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.
Gunfire was also heard in Denver.
At least 30 protesters were arrested in New York City.
Mayor de Blasio is fueling the racial tension with his crystal ball-reading abilities: