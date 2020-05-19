Lindsey Graham salon owner
A salon owner in Oregon claimed that Child Protective Services was sent to her home to check in on her children after she reopened her establishment in defiance of the governor's stay-at-home order.

Lindsey Graham of Salem said an agent from the state's Child Protective Services came to her home when she reopened her salon, Glamour, in early May and was also fined $14,000 for reopening.

"On May 7, I got a phone call from my nanny," Graham told SiriusXM's Breitbart News Sunday. "As soon as I went to work, a DHS officer came to my home and tried to speak to her, and she said, 'I don't feel comfortable answering any questions for you. I think you need to call the homeowner.' So DHS basically stopped by my house and said they had some claims against me and my family about our home being unfit."

Graham said the agent came back the next Monday and interviewed her, her husband, and young son in separate rooms. She is the mother to two other children who are 3 years old and 8 weeks old.

"[The CPS agent] came back to my home, and my intention was, 'Great, let this guy in and let him see what a great, loving, clean, and happy home we have, so he'll just kind of get out of here.' ... He interviewed myself and my husband in separate rooms. He interviewed my 6-year-old son in a separate room, and he searched our home. He made me lift up toilet seats and open our fridge. None of this is warranted. These are all bogus claims," Graham said. "Our home is completely safe and always has been, so this is definitely some kind of vendetta, sending a government agency after my family."

She also held a press conference on the ordeal last week and said, "This is a false claim that wasted CPS's valuable time when there are children who are really in need."

"Everyone's job is essential, not because of what we do or how we do it, but because it's the way we make our living," Graham added. "I'm continually terrified for the surrounding businesses in Marion County that are still deemed nonessential. How many more businesses are going to go bankrupt and have to close because of this order?"

Dozens of counties in Oregon have been approved to begin reopening under Democratic Gov. Kate Brown's directives. In Marion County, where the capital of Salem is located, an application to reopen was "not approved", and the area in Marion, as well as Polk County, "will be monitored for seven days to see if conditions in those counties have improved," according to a statement from the governor last week.