A salon owner in Oregon claimed that Child Protective Services was sent to her home to check in on her children after she reopened her establishment in defiance of the governor's stay-at-home order.Lindsey Graham of Salem said an agent from the state's Child Protective Services came to her home when she reopened her salon, Glamour, in early May and was also fined $14,000 for reopening. Graham said the agent came back the next Monday and interviewed her, her husband, and young son in separate rooms. She is the mother to two other children who are 3 years old and 8 weeks old.She also held a press conference on the ordeal last week and said, "This is a false claim that wasted CPS's valuable time when there are children who are really in need.""Everyone's job is essential, not because of what we do or how we do it, but because it's the way we make our living," Graham added. "I'm continually terrified for the surrounding businesses in Marion County that are still deemed nonessential. How many more businesses are going to go bankrupt and have to close because of this order?"Dozens of counties in Oregon have been approved to begin reopening under Democratic Gov. Kate Brown's directives. In Marion County, where the capital of Salem is located, an application to reopen was "not approved", and the area in Marion, as well as Polk County, "will be monitored for seven days to see if conditions in those counties have improved," according to a statement from the governor last week.