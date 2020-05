the political right who resent a lockdown that values human life over economic considerations.

Ever since the UK entered "lockdown", those pushing for it to end have been labelled "callous" or "selfish" or accused of putting profits before people. Meanwhile millions are unemployed and a global famine is on the horizon. The lockdown will kill more people than the virus, and needs to be ended.The lockdown has been "eased". Apparently. Some people should go back to work, schools might be opening a bit. You can see one person at a time. You'd be forgiven for not noticing any tangible difference. You'd be more forgiven for thinking it's a contrived mess designed to confuse and distract people.The same people who clamour for more and tighter lockdowns are attacking anybody who opposes the measures. Labelling them "psychopaths" or "far-right" or "extreme libertarians".Last week Owen Jones used this phrase to dismiss anyone protesting the lockdown It's a lazy ad hominem we're not unfamiliar with at OffGuardian.In his most recent article today , Owen rails against the (so-called) easing of the lockdown, claiming it is protecting business but not people.Reality check here for Owen and his champagne socialist chums. While they are enjoying their furlough swigging Chablis on the lawn, small businesses are currently going bust. The self-employed are seeing years of work destroyed in weeks. Unemployment is soaring.That's at least 2 million lives potentially ruined, and it's a conservative estimate. If just 2% of those people die from stress-related illness, suicide, substance abuse or malnutrition, then the lockdown will have killed more people than the coronavirus simply through economics.And that's just this country -Because - and this is a concept those people who derisively spit the word fail to understand - "the economy" translates into the price of bread, rent and fuel. It is warm clothes and clean water. It is petrol and gas and electricity. It is education, infrastructure and opportunity. It's being able to get a job and feed your children.How much liberation did they bring with them?Did the people loading wheelbarrows with devalued currency to buy bread feel set free? Did the war veterans selling their medals on street corners suffer less than the Khodorkovskies ripping them off?It is in these crises that oligarchs are born. While many of us are struggling, the top billionaires in the US have seen their personal fortunes increase by over 300 billion dollars. The banks handling the bail-outs have charged over 10 billion dollars in banking fees alone Remember, also, that the virus is acknowledged to be harmless to over 80% of the people it infects , and only mild in the vast majority of the those who ever show symptoms.The economic consequences are catastrophic, but that's not the end of the unnecessary human suffering being caused.As part of the lockdown, the NHS has cancelled all non-essential surgeries and postponed cancer treatments Then there are the elderly people, and those with cognitive impairments , being coerced into signing DNRs.Or those people suffering serious illnesses who stay away from A&E departments for fear of catching the virus and/or overloading the NHS.Far from being overwhelmed, the NHS is operating with over 40% of its beds empty When society is stopped on a dime, when people are deprived of their livelihoods, when the sick and vulnerable are denied human contact and forced to sign documents declaring their lives meaningless, and when the health service stops servicing people's health...that is the opposite of saving lives. That's killing people.The. Lockdown. Is. Killing. People.Unemployment. Debt. Stress. Bankruptcy. These are not just "economic considerations", they are life or death. The lockdown is bringing largescale poverty with it.Poverty kills people. Millions of them every year.And thanks to the policies enacted by global governments - and cheered on by so many on "the left" - those numbers are about to get bigger. A lot bigger. For this year, and many years to come.Unless we stop it.