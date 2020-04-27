Hair salons and barbershops across the state have been closed since March under the state's stay-at-home order.After more than a month without income, two business owners in Auburn have decided to defy that order and reopen their doors to customers anyway.After losing thousands of dollars, Curtis told FOX40 that it was time to take a chance and reopen.Closing shop in March meant she could no longer work to support her family, missing out on thousands of dollars in lost income. She's not the only salon owner who reached their breaking point.Tisha Fernhoff runs the Beauty Bar Salon in the same Auburn shopping complex and also made the call to open her doors.Fernhoff and Curtis are stepping up their sanitation practices to keep customers safe, wiping down chairs in-between clients, disinfecting materials and providing hand sanitizer to anyone walking in the door.Curtis said she worries about the penalty for opening shop before the stay-at-home order is lifted but said business owners like her are simply out of options. She said she hopes state leaders will understand they are just trying to survive.