On March 23, 2020, a month after New Zealand had recorded its first case of coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern announced a draconian national lockdown when it only had 102 cases and zero deaths.Her radical decision was highly praised by the usual suspects, including the discredited WHO.Addressing the NZ Parliament on March 25th to justify the nation going "into an extreme lockdown", Ardern contented that the job of her government is to "save lives".A State of National Emergency, she said, was necessary to preserve human lives. For this particular purpose, she menacingly stated: "There will be no tolerance... We will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers if needed".New Zealand had no new cases of coronavirus early this week, more than a month after its strict lockdown began.According to that country's Attorney-General, David Parker, the legislation will ensure all the restrictions on gatherings and physical distancing are still fully enforceable.This is not the first time the Prime Minister of New Zealand has taken full advantage of the "pandemic" to use her extraordinary powers to introduce legislation devoid of sufficient public consultation.Interestingly, Prime Minister Ardern was among the 80 MPs responsible for defeating an attempt to require healthcare professionals to give help to babies born alive after such "failed" abortions.Surely for individuals such as the NZ Prime Minister, some lives are more important than others, and the preservation of human life does not apply to unwanted babies who manage to survive a "failed" abortion.