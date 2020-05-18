Puppet Masters
"Our job is to save lives," says New Zealand Prime Minister who supports abortion on demand
The Caldron Pool
Fri, 15 May 2020 00:01 UTC
Her radical decision was highly praised by the usual suspects, including the discredited WHO.
Addressing the NZ Parliament on March 25th to justify the nation going "into an extreme lockdown", Ardern contented that the job of her government is to "save lives".
A State of National Emergency, she said, was necessary to preserve human lives. For this particular purpose, she menacingly stated: "There will be no tolerance... We will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers if needed".
New Zealand had no new cases of coronavirus early this week, more than a month after its strict lockdown began.
And now that zero new cases of death by Covid-19 have been registered in that country, a new bill has just been hastily passed in Parliament, allowing police to search homes without a warrant and ignoring all concerns for basic rights and freedoms of citizens.
Passed by 63 votes to 57, the coronavirus legislation was apparently required for the enforcement of further restrictions, including social distancing and other draconian measures resulting in sweeping police powers.
According to that country's Attorney-General, David Parker, the legislation will ensure all the restrictions on gatherings and physical distancing are still fully enforceable.
NZ Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt, is not so impressed. He has expressed "deep concerns" about "the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the Bill".
This is not the first time the Prime Minister of New Zealand has taken full advantage of the "pandemic" to use her extraordinary powers to introduce legislation devoid of sufficient public consultation.
For example, while the population was distracted with dealing with the "pandemic", her government rushed to introduce "the most extreme abortion law in the world".
Passed by 68 votes to 51, the new law means that, in New Zealand, abortion will now be available on-demand, for any reason, up to birth.
What is more, sex-selective abortion has now been fully legalised, and there will be no legal requirement that babies born alive after a "failed" abortion are given any medical support.
Interestingly, Prime Minister Ardern was among the 80 MPs responsible for defeating an attempt to require healthcare professionals to give help to babies born alive after such "failed" abortions.
Surely for individuals such as the NZ Prime Minister, some lives are more important than others, and the preservation of human life does not apply to unwanted babies who manage to survive a "failed" abortion.
La decisión del Legislativo, adoptada este miércoles por 68 votos a favor y 51 en contra, institucionaliza el derecho de las mujeres a decidir sobre el mejor término del embarazo atendiendo a todas las circunstancias que puedan influir en él.Las gestantes deberán tener hasta 20 semanas de embarazo para practicarse el aborto. En caso de haber transcurrido más tiempo, dos médicos deberán consentir expresamente la realización del procedimiento.
