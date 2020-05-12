© Unknown



About the Author:

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran's 'PressTV' and Russia's 'RT' news.

At a press briefing just moments ago, U.S President Donald Trump confirmed that Obama Gate (#ObamaGate) is real. On Mother's Day, Trump sent out a series of tweets, creating a twitter storm over the hashtag Obama Gate, which later Twitter openly suppressed.Regarding the Twitter suppression of #ObamaGate -Trump has previously stated in plain English, on the Twitter platform, thatTherefore, suppressing his messages amounts toSee chart below.Trump reaffirmed his Mother's Day tweets that Obama had committed the worst crime that a president could. This was a reference to the charges against former U.S President Richard Nixon, who was accused of using the authority of the Oval Office to spy on a political opponent.Given these crimes by the Obama administration,In developing, aiding, arming, and giving direct orders to ISIS/Al Qaeda in Libya, Syria, and Iraq, he was responsible for one of the deadliest and prolonged conflicts in the middle-east. As geopolitical commentator Sarah Abed notes: