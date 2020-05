Kansas City Mayor, a Democrat, has ordered pastors to turn over the names, address and phone numbers of anyone who enters church houses.(This is something I predicted would happen in my new book, "Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation." Click here for that book .)"Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined Nazi-like measures designed to surveil, track and spy upon what was once a FREE American people," Liberty Counsel foundersaid. Liberty Counsel, a law firm that handles religious liberty cases, tells the Todd Starnes Radio Show thatStaver said in a statement. "The city's order states : "Religious gatherings, including but not limited to, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and wakes, of ten persons inside or ten percent of building occupancy (whichever number is greater) and fifty people outside may resume, provided social distancing is maintained andthe order further reads.Rich Bott, president of Kansas City-based Bott Radio Network , told Metro Voice News the mayor's order is a violation of longstanding guarantees in the Bill of Rights that protect religious activity from government oversight and control."This is outrageous on the part of the KC municipal government officials. They are treating churches the same as businesses for COVID contact tracing purposes," Bott said. ". This must not go unchallenged."Churches must refuse to comply with this order - even if it means pastors and church leadership must be incarcerated. We cannot and must not allow the government access to our church membership lists.