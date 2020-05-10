© Evan Vucci/AP



© Alex Brandon/AP



The global tally of confirmed cases passed 4 million, with almost 280,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins university tracker.

President Trump on Saturday said the US would buy $3bn of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as unemployment soars and the prices that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals have fallen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

as unemployment soars and the prices that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals have fallen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, governor Andrew Cuomo announced. China reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number since 28 April, and up from only one case a day earlier. Of the new cases, two were imported infections. The remaining 12 confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including 11 cases in the north-eastern province of Jilin.

on Sunday, the highest number since 28 April, and up from only one case a day earlier. including 11 cases in the north-eastern province of Jilin. Australia 's most populous state of New South Wales will begin easing its coronavirus restrictions from Friday, with 10 people permitted at outdoor gatherings, up from two.

's most populous state of New South Wales will begin easing its coronavirus restrictions from Friday, with Air France will start checking passengers' temperatures when France's lockdown measures are eased on Monday.

Three members of the White House coronavirus taskforce have placed themselves in self-quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. It comes as the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, prepares to unveil his "roadmap" to a new normality in a national broadcast and global infections pass four million.Fauci's institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. It added that he is considered at relatively low risk based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be taking appropriate precautions to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties. While he will stay at home and telework, Fauci will go to the White House if called and take every precaution, the institute said.Redfield will be teleworking for the next two weeks after it was determined he had a low-risk exposure to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement Saturday evening. The statement said he felt fine and has no symptoms.A few hours earlier, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Hahn had come in contact with someone who had tested positive and was in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He tested negative for the virus.However, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols.Redfield sought to use the exposure as a teachable moment. The CDC statement said if he must go to the White House to fulfill any responsibilities as part of the coronavirus task force, he will follow CDC practices for critical infrastructure workers.In a meeting with the nation's top military leaders on Saturday evening, he did not wear a mask during the brief portion that reporters were allowed to view. The generals around Trump were also unmasked, but participants did sit a few feet away from each other.White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration was stepping up mitigation efforts. It already requires daily temperature checks of anyone who enters the complex and has encouraged social distancing among those working in the building."If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future," he tweeted.Boris Johnson is expected towhen he outlines plans to gradually ease the lockdown in an address to the nation on Sunday evening.It is understood that a warning system administered by aThe alerts will range from green at level one to red at level five. Johnson is expected to say that the nation as a whole is close to moving down from four to three.The UK has the second highest death toll from the virus, at 31,662, with more than 266,500 infections. On Saturday the government told airlines it would introduce ato try to avoid a second peak of the coronavirus outbreak.has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars after a burst of new cases sparked fears of a second coronavirus wave.on Saturday, as both public and private medical facilities quickly filled up and the number of new infections continued to rise.in the capital's sprawling metro area designated to receive Covid-19 patients,according to city government data.Mexico announced 1,938 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total to 33,460, along with 193 additional deaths, bringing fatalities to 3,353.