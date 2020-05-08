The US study, "Vitamin D Insufficiency is Prevalent in Severe COVID-19," was done in New Orleans. It showed the Vitamin D Insufficiency, VDI, prevalence in ICU patients was 84.6% vs. 57.1% in floor patients. Insufficiency is defined as < 30ng/mL. The study states that "VDI affects 80-90% of the African American population."
The Indonesian Study showed the largest death differences, the large number of deaths is likely due to only studying hospitalized patients, although that is not made explicitly clear in the article. They also found that,
"When controlling for age, sex, and comorbidity, Vitamin D status is strongly associated with COVID-19 mortality."
Vitamin D Supplementation Could Possibly Improve Clinical Outcomes of Patients Infected with Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19)
papers.ssrn.com The rapid spread of COVID-19 in many areas of the world calls for preventive health measures. Although basic guidelines on infection control are suggested...
Vitamin D Level of Mild and Severe Elderly Cases of COVID-19: A Preliminary Report [ papers.ssrn.com ]
This preliminary report hypothesized that immune system's response to infections in the lung may play a role in 25(OH)D levels of elderly patients infected with...
While these 4 studies are observational and correlational, a large study of 11,000+ patients was causal for vitamin D supplementation and other respiratory diseases. The study found that effective vitamin D supplementation was daily or weekly, but not bolus, dosing.
"Vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of acute respiratory tract infection among all participants (adjusted odds ratio 0.88, 95% confidence interval 0.81 to 0.96; P for heterogeneity <0.001). In subgroup analysis, protective effects were seen in those receiving daily or weekly vitamin D without additional bolus doses (adjusted odds ratio 0.81, 0.72 to 0.91) but not in those receiving one or more bolus doses"This article explains how vitamin D may protect against cytokine storm.
"Studies have established that vitamin D metabolites are integral to vascular function and disease, including inflammation and thrombosis. For example, 1,25(OH)2D exerts anticoagulant effects by upregulating the expression of thrombomodulin (an anticoagulant glycoprotein) and downregulating the expression of tissue factor (a critical coagulation factor) in monocytes and human aortic smooth muscle cells."Vitamin D from the sun is available at most latitudes right now, although Anchorage, Alaska will not reach 50 degrees of sun angle (the angle required for your body to make vitamin D) until 25 May. To make vitamin D, you need to be outside with minimal clothing around solar noon. Also, sunscreen blocks UVB, leading to decreased vitamin D synthesis. Here is how to safely make vitamin D from the sun:
A preprint article, "Evidence Supports a Causal Model forVitamin D in COVID-19 Outcomes" used math and modeling to examine many factors associated with vitamin D, examining their interactions, and concluded,
"Recent and historical data are highly consistent with a causal protective role for Vitamin D in respiratory disease risk and especially in the case of COVID-19. By contrast, the same evidence conflicts with predictions made by an acausal/bystander model."
Vitamin D could make a big difference in our fight against Covid-19. Widespread supplementation during the winter months could also be helpful for our next flu season since vitamin D supplementation has been found to reduce the risk of acute respiratory tract infection. While you cannot overdose from the sun, it is possible to take too much vitamin D from supplements, so supplementation should be done under a doctor's care.
Elizabeth Brown served in the U. S. Air Force for 11 years as a scientist and a statistician. She has been a volunteer literacy tutor for 26 years and is the director of 40L, a nonprofit whose mission is: To transform lives by improving educational foundations through the Word of God
Comment: The virtues of Vitamin D: It's time we saw the light