Despite decades of doom-and-gloom prophecies, Greenland's Ice Sheet is currently GAINING monster amounts of "mass" — 27 gigatons over the past 5 days alone (April 14 - 18, 2020).
Crucial to the survival of a glacier is its surface mass balance (SMB)-the difference between accumulation and ablation (sublimation and melting). Changes in mass balance control a glacier's long-term behavior, and are its most sensitive climate indicators (wikipedia.org).
On the back of substantial SMB gains over the past few years, the Greenland ice sheet looks set to continue that trend in 2019-20. From April 14 through April 18, 2020, the world's largest island added a monster 27+ gigatons to its ice sheet. According to climate alarmists, this simply shouldn't be happening in a warming world. In fact, it might as well not be happening as developments like these NEVER receive MSM attention, meaning alarmists are NEVER privy to the full and unalarming picture...
All this sublimation has resulted in this season's Acc. SMB tracking comfortably within the 1981-2010 average, as well as surpassing last year's gains (the 2018-2019 line has been removed from the Danish Meteorological Institute's chart for some reason, but gains are now far-exceeding them, and can be compared against the chart used linked HERE):
Furthermore, North America's Snow Cover Extent is also approaching unprecedented levels for the time of year.
This is how glaciers form.
This is also how ice ages begin.
And they can begin incredibly quickly, too — just take 2019's Autumn Snowfall at Great Falls, MT as an example. Look at the incredible rate at which the snowpack accumulated in that northern US city:
historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach — be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Comment: See also: