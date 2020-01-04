Summit camp, Greenland


Summit Camp, also known as Summit Station, is a year-round research station on the apex of the Greenland Ice Sheet. It is located some 10,500 ft (3,200 m) above sea level, and it's data is often cited by climate alarmists claiming "Greenland Is Melting Away Before Our Very Eyes" and other such nonsense...

Adding to the list of temperature measurements those alarmists will likely ignore -or won't even get to hear about given the mainstream media's warm-bias- is Summit Camp's preliminary low of -86.8F (-66C) set at 11:13 PM on January 02, 2019.

The reading, once confirmed by the DMI, will enter the books as Greenland's coldest-ever recorded temperature-not only at Summit Camp, and not only in January, but of anywhere across the island, and of any month of the year.

Somehow, in what we're to believe is a linearly warming world, Greenland -the poster boy for global warming- is currently the coldest we've ever known it to be.

Furthermore, the Camp's measurement isn't far off the lowest ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere — that title remains with Oymyakon, Russia, and it's 1933 observation of −89.9F (−67.7C).

Rarely, for the times we're in (where historically low solar activity is weakening the jet stream, reverting it's usual tight zonal flow to a wavy meridional one), the cold air has actually remained locked in the Arctic Circle, and the results have been punishing for region.

Though skipping forward 7-or-so-days, another violent buckling of the jet stream looks due to arrive by mid-January, and should once-again funnel a wave of dangerously cold polar air masses to the lower-latitudes.

Watch out North America, as according to latest GFS runs, a pulse of brutal Arctic air will have engulfed practically all of Canada by Jan 09, and should have swept the Central & Western U.S. by Jan 17:

And the snow looks set to hit hard, too:

This could be big.

Prepare.

The cold times are returning, in line with historically low solar activity.

The jet stream is weakening, diverting brutal polar cold to the lower-latitudes:

This is how glaciers form.

This is also how ice ages begin.

For more on the impacts of this wavy jet stream, scroll to the relevant section in the below article:

Anchorage, Alaska breaks its all-time New Year's Snowfall Record

NASA has recently revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here...

...with solar cycle 25 likely a mere stop-off on the sun's descent into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle (just picture the extent of that meridional flow once a full-blown GSM kicks in):

Prepare accordingly — grow your own.