Adding to the list of temperature measurements those alarmists will likely ignore -or won't even get to hear about given the mainstream media's warm-bias- is Summit Camp's preliminary low ofset at 11:13 PM on January 02, 2019.The reading, once confirmed by the DMI, will enter the books as-not only at Summit Camp, and not only in January, but of anywhere across the island, and of any month of the year.Somehow, in what we're to believe is a linearly warming world, Greenland -the poster boy for global warming- is currently the coldest we've ever known it to be.Furthermore, the Camp's measurement isn't far off the lowest ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere — that title remains with Oymyakon, Russia, and it's 1933 observation of −89.9F (−67.7C).Rarely, for the times we're in (where historically low solar activity is weakening the jet stream, reverting it's usual tight zonal flow to a wavy meridional one), the cold air has actually remained locked in the Arctic Circle, and the results have been punishing for region.Though skipping forward 7-or-so-days, another violent buckling of the jet stream looks due to arrive by mid-January, and should once-again funnel a wave of dangerously cold polar air masses to the lower-latitudes.Watch out North America, as according to latest GFS runs, a pulse of brutal Arctic air will have engulfed practically all of Canada by Jan 09, and should have swept the Central & Western U.S. by Jan 17:And the snow looks set to hit hard, too:This could be big.Prepare.The cold times are returning, in line withThe jet stream is weakening, diverting brutal polar cold to the lower-latitudes:This is how glaciers form.This is also how ice ages begin.For more on the impacts of this wavy jet stream, scroll to the relevant section in the below article:NASA has recently revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be " the weakest of the past 200 years ," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here ......with solar cycle 25 likely a mere stop-off on the sun's descent into its nextcycle (just picture the extent of that meridional flow once a full-blown GSM kicks in):— grow your own.