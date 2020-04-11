As TGP previously reported, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Chuck Grassley Tuesday sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to declassify four footnotes in Horowitz's report on FISA abuse.
The Senators stated that the classified footnotes contradict what is publicly available in Horowitz's report related to Crossfire Hurricane, the CI investigation opened into Trump's campaign in July of 2016.
Grassley and Johnson wrote, "The American people have a right to know what is contained within these four footnotes and, without that knowledge, they will not have a full picture as to what happened during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation."
The DOJ declassified 3 footnotes with minimal redactions and kept the fourth footnote completely blacked out citing, "unique and significant concerns. The redacted information refers to information received by a member of the Crossfire Hurricane team regarding possible previous attempts by a foreign government to penetrate and research a company or individuals associated with Christopher Steele," Herridge reported.
One declassified footnote revealed Comey's FBI knew the Hillary Clinton-funded dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele was bogus Russian disinformation — but they used it anyway to spy on Trump's campaign.
Comment: Except that it was not Russian 'disinformation', but a Deep State creation. Russiagate was cooked up by the U.S., the U.K., and Australia with some help from minions in the Ukraine to derail the Trump campaign, and later, presidency.
"The (redacted) stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele's reporting and ASSESSED that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate US foreign relations" — Catherine Herridge said.
Herridge: READ FULL footnote 302 Steele dossier sub-source "According to a document circulated among Crossfire Hurricane team members and supervisors in early October 2016, Person 1 had historical contact with persons and entities suspected of being linked to RIS (Russian Intel)
Enter Bruce Ohr (who STILL has a job at the DOJ):
In addition, in late December 2016, Department Attorney Bruce Ohr told SSA 1 that he had met with Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) and that Simpson had assessed that Person 1 was a RIS (Russian intel) officer who was central in connecting Trump to Russia."
Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham there was 'no basis' for the FBI's 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump.
Barr said what happened to Trump was one of the greatest travesties in American history. Even more alarming was the pattern of events after the campaign to sabotage Trump's presidency.
Comment: Keep uppermost in mind when reading about the various reports being generated by Horowitz, Huber, et al. that the pattern of entrapment suffered by Michael Flynn, Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos, out of which Russiagate was woven, all point to US and allied intelligence agencies.