The timeline

According to a senior U.S. government official, Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking. What did Flynn say, and did it undercut the U.S. sanctions? The Logan Act (though never enforced) bars U.S. citizens from correspondence intending to influence a foreign government about "disputes" with the United States. Was its spirit violated? The Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



If the Trump team's contacts helped discourage the Russians from a counter-retaliation, maybe that's a good thing. But we ought to know the facts.

the "senior government official" committed a criminal offence under the FISA Act

MIKE PENCE: I talked to General Flynn about that conversation...He had sent a text to the Russian ambassador to express not only Christmas wishes but sympathy for the loss of life in the airplane crash that took place. It was strictly coincidental that they had a conversation. They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States' decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia.



JOHN DICKERSON: So did they ever have a conversation about sanctions ever on those days or any other day?



MIKE PENCE: They did not have a discussion contemporaneous with US actions...But what I can confirm, having spoken to him about it, is that those conversations that happened to occur around the time that the United States took action to expel diplomats had nothing whatsoever to do with those sanctions.

The current and former officials said that although they believed that Pence was misled about the contents of Flynn's communications with the Russian ambassador, they couldn't rule out that Flynn was acting with the knowledge of others in the transition



(NB: these words strongly suggest that by 14th February 2017 US intelligence was aware that Flynn had also spoken to another senior Trump transition team official - almost certainly Jared Kushner - on 29th December 2016 - AM)



Two officials said a main topic of the relevant call was the sanctions. Officials also said there was no evidence that Russia had attempted to exploit the discrepancy between public statements by Trump officials and what Flynn had discussed...



After the sanctions were rolled out, the Obama administration braced itself for the Russian retaliation. To the surprise of many U.S. officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Dec. 30 that there would be no response. Trump praised the decision on Twitter.



Intelligence analysts began to search for clues that could help explain Putin's move. The search turned up Kislyak's communications, which the FBI routinely monitors, and the phone call in question with Flynn,



From that call and subsequent intercepts, FBI agents wrote a secret report summarizing ­Flynn's discussions with Kislyak.



Yates, then the deputy attorney general, considered Flynn's comments in the intercepted call to be "highly significant" and "potentially illegal," according to an official familiar with her thinking.



Yates and other intelligence officials suspected that Flynn could be in violation of an obscure U.S. statute known as the Logan Act, which bars U.S. citizens from interfering in diplomatic disputes with another country.



At the same time, Yates and other law enforcement officials knew there was little chance of bringing against Flynn a case related to the Logan Act, a statute that has never been used in a prosecution. In addition to the legal and political hurdles, Yates and other officials were aware of an FBI investigation looking at possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia, which now included the Flynn-Kislyak communications.



Word of the calls leaked out on Jan. 12 in an op-ed by Post columnist David Ignatius. "What did Flynn say, and did it undercut U.S. sanctions?" Ignatius wrote, citing the Logan Act.



The next day, a Trump transition official told The Post, "I can tell you that during his call, sanctions were not discussed whatsoever."



White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in a conference call with reporters on Jan. 13, said that the conversation between Flynn and Kislyak had "centered on the logistics" of a post-inauguration call between Trump and Putin. "That was it, plain and simple," Spicer added.



On Jan. 15, Pence was asked about the phone call during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation." Citing a conversation he had with Flynn, Pence said the incoming national security adviser and Kislyak "did not discuss anything having to do with the United States' decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia."



Before the Pence statement on Jan. 15, top Justice Department and intelligence officials had discussed whether the incoming Trump White House should be notified about the contents of the Flynn-Kislyak communications.



Pence's statement on CBS made the issue more urgent, current and former officials said, because U.S. intelligence agencies had reason to believe that Russia was aware that Flynn and Kislyak had discussed sanctions in their December call, contrary to public statements.



The internal debate over how to handle the intelligence on Flynn and Kislyak came to a head on Jan. 19, Obama's last full day in office.



Yates, Clapper and Brennan argued for briefing the incoming administration so the new president could decide how to deal with the matter. The officials discussed options, including telling Pence, the incoming White House counsel, the incoming chief of staff or Trump himself.



FBI Director James B. Comey initially opposed notification, citing concerns that it could complicate the agency's ­investigation.



Clapper and Brennan left their positions when Trump was sworn in, but Yates stayed on as acting attorney general until Jan. 30, when Trump fired her for refusing to defend his executive order temporarily barring refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim countries - an action that had been challenged in court.



A turning point came after Jan. 23, when Spicer, in his first official media briefing, again was asked about Flynn's communications with Kislyak. Spicer said that he had talked to Flynn about the issue "again last night." There was just "one call," Spicer said. And it covered four subjects: a plane crash that claimed the lives of a Russian military choir; Christmas greetings; Russian-led talks over the Syrian civil war; and the logistics of setting up a call between Putin and Trump. Spicer said that was the extent of the conversation.



Yates again raised the issue with Comey, who now backed away from his opposition to informing the White House. Yates and the senior career national security official spoke to McGahn, the White House counsel, who didn't respond Monday to a request for comment.

We got to a point not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue, where a level of trust between the President and General Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change ... The issue here was that the President got to the point where General Flynn's relationship - misleading the Vice President and others, or the possibility that he had forgotten critical details of this important conversation had created a critical mass and an unsustainable situation. That's why the President decided to ask for his resignation, and he got it.

I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He's a good guy.

Flynn committed no crime by talking to Kislyak

Flynn's 24th January 2017 interview with the FBI

Yates and other law enforcement officials knew there was little chance of bringing against Flynn a case related to the Logan Act, a statute that has never been used in a prosecution. (bold italics added)

Why if there were doubts that a crime upon which Flynn could be convicted had been committed did the FBI interview Flynn at all, especially when it already had in its possession all the information it needed to decide the question?

A case of entrapment?

Why entrapment?

Revenge for Flynn's skepticism about the January ODNI report?

by calling them out on the fact-free nature of the ODNI report

Reports published to embarrass Trump and Flynn

Flynn bungles his response

Dissension within the US intelligence community about what to do

The trap?

Summary of the Flynn affair

Reasons for the plea bargain

What would an American jury make of the facts as I have set them out once their full implications had been explained to them by Flynn's attorney over the course of a trial?

A conspiracy to lie?

A case of

Kompromat?

A country where that sort of thing happens can no longer call itself the Shining City on the Hill.