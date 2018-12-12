© Salon/South China Morning Post



"I explained that I thought the quickest way to get this done was to have a conversation between [Flynn] and the agents only. I further stated that if LTG Flynn wished to include anyone else in the meeting, like the White House counsel for instance, that I would need to involve the Department of Justice. [Flynn] stated that this would not be necessary and agreed to meet with the agents without any additional participants."

- the interview that ultimately led to Flynn's guilty plea on one count of making false statements -In addition, FBI officials, along with the two agents who interviewed Flynn,because the agents wanted to ensure that Flynn was "relaxed" during the session.The new information, drawn from McCabe's account of events plus the FBI agents' writeup of the interview -Citing McCabe's account, the sentencing memo says that shortly after noon on Jan. 24 - the fourth day of the new Trump administration - McCabe called Flynn on a secure phone in Flynn's West Wing office. The two men discussed business briefly and then McCabe said that he "felt that we needed to have two of our agents sit down" with Flynn to discuss Flynn's talks with Russian officials during the presidential transition.McCabe, by his own account, urged Flynn to talk to the agents alone, without a lawyer present. McCabe wrote:Within two hours, the agents were in Flynn's office. According to the 302 report quoted in the Flynn sentencing document, the agents said Flynn was "relaxed and jocular" and offered the agents "a little tour" of his part of the White House.the Flynn memo says. According to the 302, before the interview, McCabe and other FBI officials "decided the agents would not warn Flynn that it was a crime to lie during an FBI interview because they wanted Flynn to be relaxed, and they were concerned that giving the warnings might adversely affect the rapport.""Before the interview, FBI officials had also decided that if 'Flynn said he did not remember something they knew he said, they would use the exact words Flynn used ... to try to refresh his recollection. If Flynn still would not confirm what he said ... they would not confront him or talk him through it,'" the Flynn memo says, citing the FBI 302."One of the agents reported that Gen.the Flynn memo says, again citing the 302.That is all the sentencing document contains about the interview itself. In a footnote, Flynn's lawyers noted that the government did not object to the quotations from the FBI 302 report.It is not clear why the report would be written so long after the interview itself.The brief excerpts from the 302 used in the Flynn defense memo will likely spur more requests from Congress to see the original FBI documents.In the memo, Flynn's lawyers say that he made a "serious error in judgment" in the interview. Citing Flynn's distinguished 30-plus year record of service in the U.S. Army, they ask the judge to go along with special counsel Robert Mueller's recommendation that Flynn be spared any time in prison.Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.