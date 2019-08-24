This person alleged to several media reporters that he suspected Flynn had been successfully compromised by the Putin government.
Svetlana Lokhova, a lecturer and author at Cambridge who specializes in Soviet intelligence studies, ended up being dragged against her will into one of the biggest political scandals of all time.
The person responsible for dragging Lokhova into the middle of this scandal is professor Stefan Halper, once a fellow academic at Cambridge, now retired.
Unlike with professor Joseph Mifsud, where strident denials are made that he was working for the FBI to entrap Trump campaign personnel, there's no question that Halper is a Western intelligence asset.
questioning his seemingly over-generous contracts with the U.S. government.
According to multiple news reports — for which we now know Halper was an anonymous source — Flynn attended an intelligence conference in London in 2014 where Lokhova and Halper were also present. That conference was followed by a private dinner, which — and this is going to be important to remember — Flynn (then-director of the Defense Intelligence Agency), Lokhova, Sir Richard Dearlove (former head of MI6) and Dan O'Brien (Defense Intelligence Agency UK liaison) all attended, but Halper didn't. It's important to stress that Halper wasn't at this dinner.
So disturbed was Halper by what he was told about how chummy that Lokhova got with Flynn, that he waited for two years, until Flynn had joined the Trump campaign, to begin calling up reporters to anonymously spread his story.
The real fact of the matter is that Lokhova met Flynn exactly once-at this aforementioned private dinner.
Also, many of these slanderous media reports get basic facts of what happened at this dinner completely wrong.
1. It's claimed that Lokhova sat next to Flynn, when she did not. She has made public a photo she herself took at the dinner that shows Flynn on the opposite side of the table from her.
2. It was reported by many media outlets that Flynn didn't clear his attendance at the conference or the private dinner with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). In fact, not only was Flynn's participation known and cleared beforehand, O'Brien, head of the DIA's UK liaison office, also attended. So the allegation that the DIA didn't know about any of this is absurd on its face.
3. It was reported that Lokhova left the dinner with Flynn, a claim that's 100 percent false. Lokhova stated that she's never been alone with Flynn and her subsequent contact with Flynn was limited to several emails.
Somehow Halper, in his stories to reporters and to U.S. authorities, managed to spin this one, single, completely innocent interaction between Flynn and Lokhova into something nefarious that placed both under suspicion.
Was there ever any investigation by the FBI, the CIA, or MI6 into whether Halper's allegations against Lokhova and Flynn had any merit? I've yet to see any evidence of that.
Lokhova has filed a lawsuit against Halper, seeking $25 million in damages.
On Aug. 13, Halper's defense team filed a motion to dismiss with the court, seeking to have the judge toss out Lokhova's suit.
Halper is essentially saying that he's not admitting he was any kind of government contractor, but if he was, then he would have the same kind of immunity afforded to government agents.
This sounds incoherent to me. Either he is not a government agent, as he is talking to the press about Lokhova, or he is. Was he engaging in this slander as a private citizen or in an official capacity as an agent of a government? Which is it?
A reminder of what I've been saying for more than a year: A real intelligence professional who is doing real intelligence work isn't going to leak evidence being used in active investigations to the news media.
Assuming that Halper really did believe Lokhova was a Russian agent, why would he be calling media reporters about it? That's not how this kind of thing is handled by an intelligence professional. But it's exactly the kind of thing that a political operative does.
Halper should be ashamed of himself. And so should every member of the news media who let themselves be used to defame two innocent people.
Brian Cates is a political pundit and writer based in South Texas and the author of "Nobody Asked for My Opinion ... But Here It Is Anyway!"
