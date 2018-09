Mark McCarty is a biomedical theoretician/applied nutritionist who occasionally dabbles in political writing when he becomes sufficiently appalled and terrified

Which casts an interesting light on the attempted murder of Sergei SkripalYesterday, Lee Stranahan revealed that a trusted Ukrainian source has told him that a Ukrainian friend was commissioned by Orbis - Christopher Steele's company - to simply make up slanderous fantasies about Trump and his associates, presumably for subsequent inclusion in the Steele dossier. Stranahan plays a tape in which his source, Andrii Telizhenko, confirms this.Orbis, Fusion GPS, the DNC, and the entire Deep State will not be pleased for it to get out that the Steele dossier was a consciously constructed fraud, rather than an earnest if flawed attempt to get at the truth. This adds to the growing pile of evidence that the whole "Russia interfered, Trump colluded" narrative is a Deep State/DNC-driven vendetta intended to derail Trump's campaign or blight his presidency, exonerate Hillary, and demonize both Russia and Assange -And naturally our corporate media have been their faithful water carriers the whole way. Every Aspect of Russiagate is an Outright HOAX, Crafted by Paid Associates of the DNC, and Abetted by Deep State Russophobes and Their Whores in the Mainstream Media - Read Joe Lauria! -- Mark F. McCartyThis casts an interesting light on the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal. When Skripal was functioning as a double-agent, his handler at MI6 was Pablo Miller - who now works at Orbis alongside Chris Steele. Curiously, both Miller and Skripal now live in Salisbury, quite close to the Porton Down chemical weapons research laboratory (where they surely could make Novichok).Please note: when people don't want you to know something, it's a good sign that you NEED to know it.Several thoughtful analysts, including former British ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray (who was removed from his position when he blew the whistle on Uzbekistan for practicing torture on political prisoners)Very recently, Murray had a number of his blogs deleted on Facebook after he posted this blog:Murray has learned that, last year, the BBC had been interviewing Skripal. Murray wants to know why he was being interviewed, and why this had previously gone unreported by the BBC.They might also have realized that, if they did a hit employing a Novichok, the deed could readily be blamed on the Russians - a two-fer! MI6, if possible, is even more Russophobic than the U.S. Deep State.This is, of course, mere speculation - but, at this point, what alternative explanation makes better sense?