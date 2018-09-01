Yesterday, Lee Stranahan revealed that a trusted Ukrainian source has told him that a Ukrainian friend was commissioned by Orbis - Christopher Steele's company - to simply make up slanderous fantasies about Trump and his associates, presumably for subsequent inclusion in the Steele dossier. Stranahan plays a tape in which his source, Andrii Telizhenko, confirms this.
Orbis, Fusion GPS, the DNC, and the entire Deep State will not be pleased for it to get out that the Steele dossier was a consciously constructed fraud, rather than an earnest if flawed attempt to get at the truth. This adds to the growing pile of evidence that the whole "Russia interfered, Trump colluded" narrative is a Deep State/DNC-driven vendetta intended to derail Trump's campaign or blight his presidency, exonerate Hillary, and demonize both Russia and Assange - an unbeatable combination of benefits, as far as the Deep State is concerned. And naturally our corporate media have been their faithful water carriers the whole way.
Every Aspect of Russiagate is an Outright HOAX, Crafted by Paid Associates of the DNC, and Abetted by Deep State Russophobes and Their Whores in the Mainstream Media - Read Joe Lauria! -- Mark F. McCarty
This casts an interesting light on the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal. When Skripal was functioning as a double-agent, his handler at MI6 was Pablo Miller - who now works at Orbis alongside Chris Steele. Curiously, both Miller and Skripal now live in Salisbury, quite close to the Porton Down chemical weapons research laboratory (where they surely could make Novichok). Soon after Skripal's poisoning, the British government issued a "D notice" to the British press requiring that this potential link between Miller and Skripal not be mentioned. Please note: when people don't want you to know something, it's a good sign that you NEED to know it.
Several thoughtful analysts, including former British ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray (who was removed from his position when he blew the whistle on Uzbekistan for practicing torture on political prisoners), have suggested that, via Miller, Skripal might have been a source for the Steele dossier - and that this might have had something to do with his attempted assassination.
Where They Tell You Not to Look
Very recently, Murray had a number of his blogs deleted on Facebook after he posted this blog:
Skripals - When the BBC Hide the Truth
Facebook Censorship, Mad Ben Nimmo and the Atlantic Council
Murray has learned that, last year, the BBC had been interviewing Skripal. Murray wants to know why he was being interviewed, and why this had previously gone unreported by the BBC.
Let's assume that Skripal had indeed been recruited to contribute to the Steele dossier, and, like the Ukrainian contributor, had been told to "just make stuff up". Orbis, evidently, would not have wanted people to learn about the fraudulent manner in which they had compiled the dossier - and if they learned that Skripal had been talking to the BBC, this might have raised considerable apprehension.
They might also have realized that, if they did a hit employing a Novichok, the deed could readily be blamed on the Russians - a two-fer! MI6, if possible, is even more Russophobic than the U.S. Deep State.
This is, of course, mere speculation - but, at this point, what alternative explanation makes better sense?
Mark McCarty is a biomedical theoretician/applied nutritionist who occasionally dabbles in political writing when he becomes sufficiently appalled and terrified
Comment: Craig Murray hasn't given up: