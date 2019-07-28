Congressman Devin Nunes asked Mueller on Wednesday about a $10,000 cash payment made to George Papadopoulos in July of 2017 during a meeting in a hotel in Israel.
Mueller obfuscated and said that it wasn't in his purview. Nunes shot back and reminded Mueller that he investigated, charged and arrested Papadopoulos. Still, Mueller refused to answer questions about this mysterious stack of cash that an Israeli-American businessman named Charles Tawil gave to Papadopoulos.
Papadopoulos flew from Israel to the Greek island of Mykonos and gave the stack of cash to one of his lawyers because he was suspicious that it came from a spy.
On July 27, Papadopoulos then flew back to the US from his travels to Israel and Greece and was arrested by federal agents as soon as he landed at Dulles International Airport.
Papadopoulos spent 11 nights in jail after he was convicted of 'making a false statement to the feds.'
"Congressman Nunes gets it. The $10,000 is going to be the iceberg that sinks this titanic," Papadopoulos said this week.
"Something tells me that sleaze bag Weissman was behind the $10,000 entrapment scheme. Mueller was terrified when Nunes brought it up yesterday," Papadopoulos added in a follow-up tweet.
A few months ago, Papadopoulos called on Barr and the Inspector General to investigate and examine the "marked" $10,000 in cash he received from Charles Tawil, who Papadopoulos alleges is a spy.
Papadopoulos believes the cash came from Mueller's team, specifically Weissmann, in order to entrap him.
The $10,000 cash payment to Papadopoulos was mentioned in Mueller's July 2017 sentencing memo:
"Based on the defendant's offense level under the Guidelines, the applicable range for a fine is $500 to $9,500," the memo reads. "The defendant provided information about $10,000 in cash he received from a foreign national whom he believed was likely an intelligence officer of a foreign country (other than Russia). The defendant has stated that he kept that money in a safe pending his sentencing in this case and Counsel for the defendant has consented to the imposition of this fine amount. Forfeiture is not applicable in this case.""I actually want Congress, Barr, Horowitz, and Huber to review the bills because I still have the bills and I think they are marked," Papadopoulos said. "These bills that are still in Athens right now must be examined by the investigators because I think they are marked and they're going to go all the way back to DOJ, under the previous FBI under Comey, and even the Mueller team," Papadopoulos told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in May of this year.
The real scandal is that Papadopoulos was being spied on over his energy dealings in Israel, then Mueller ensnared him in the bogus Russia witch hunt.
Supposedly the entire Russia witch hunt was set off over a meeting Papadopoulos had in London with Australian diplomat Alexander Downer (also a Clinton friend and donor) where the former Trump advisor supposedly revealed the Russians have dirt on Hillary Clinton.
Papadopoulos denies he brought up Hillary and Russia and GOP lawmakers are hinting that transcripts of Papadopoulos' conversation with Downer will prove he is telling the truth.
Former US Attorney Joe diGenova and his wife attorney Victoria Toensing called the stacks of cash given to Papadopoulos an FBI sting: