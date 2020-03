The European Union says it rejects Russia's decision earlier this month to designate the Brussels-based European Endowment for Democracy (EED) an "undesirable" organization.In a statement on March 27, the EU urged the Russian authorities to remove the EED from its list of "undesirable" organizations, saying EED "represents tenets and principles that are also enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights."The EED is a joint initiative of EU institutions and member states.Related legislation requires nongovernmental organizations that receive funding from foreign sources and engage in political activity within Russia to declare themselves "foreign agents."In its statement the EU called on Russia to "reconsider" the 2015 legislation and remove from the list all international and foreign donor organizations "that have had to terminate their operations aimed at strengthening civil society" in Russia."The legislation on 'undesirable' organizations and 'foreign agents' contributes to restricting civil society, independent media, and the rights of political opposition and has a negative impact on the work of civil society in Russia," it said.