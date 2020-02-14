Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Having voted to lift his immunity from prosecution,Salvini's 14-month term as Italy's interior minister was a rollercoaster ride, as he ruled the national political agenda and built a massive power base - much to the chagrin of his former political allies, who are now exacting their revenge.These figures get under their skin, because they have a knack for connecting with voters that just comes naturally. They don't need teams of speechwriters and ear-whisperers constantly trying to read a mood and steer a course. They just know it.So Salvini, the head of the right-wing Northern League Party, is now in his own Italian version of Trump's impeachment sideshow,At the time of the incident, Salvini was riding high, outraging the establishment and delighting his growing band of supporters with his hardline stance on immigration. He was also in a coalition government with the Five Star Movement (MS5), and could rely on their support to face down opposition.He was involved in around 25 standoffs with rescue ships trying to offload migrants but stood firm, much to the delight of ordinary people and the fury of the establishment and the EU.But after a rare misfire last year, he finds himself on the outside, with former partner MS5 now ruling alongside their new PD (Democratic Party) friends in Rome.Having worked in the European Parliament alongside both the League and MS5 during separate terms as members of the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group, I know that there is no love lost between the members of these two hugely ambitious parties. If one sees an opportunity to wound the other, it will seize it without delay.It shows the scale of Salvini's power that all this effort is being spent on a politician who isn't even in government. Il fenomeno Salvini has been languishing on the opposition benches since last August, but still he towers over the political landscape.So much so, in fact, that even though the League did not win the recent Emilia-Romagna elections (they were never really expected to), their strong performance - up more than 11 percent in the traditionally PD-held region, largely at the expense of the poorly performing MS5 - was enough to rattle Rome.After all, there are six more regional elections this year, and each time the League performs well, it undermines the fragile governing MS5-PD coalition even further. It's like death by a thousand cuts.If Salvini can be subjected to a show trial on inflated charges of kidnapping, maybe that will have an effect on his electoral showing and stop the League steam train in its tracks.If it backfires, which it has every chance of doing, then maybe it will bring down the Italian government. In that case, there is only one winner: step forward, Matteo Salvini.