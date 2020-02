Twitter has locked the account of conservative journalist James O'Keefe for publishing. While O'Keefe's tweets are still visible, he can't publish anything new on the platform until he deletes a post which violates Twitter's rules against "posting private information."O'Keefe was responding to a tweet by Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel claiming that the men, Kyle Jurek and Martin Weissgerber, are Sanders volunteers. When O'Keefe demanded a retraction, posting publicly available Federal Election Commission (FEC) records revealing their, Weigel deleted his tweet.And now, O'Keefe must delete his evidence or he won't be able to tweet again. Jurek and Weissgerber were filmedby undercover journalists for O'Keefe's Project Veritas. They also saidIt's in the public interest to know thatare- and ready to "tear bricks up and start fighting" beforeMoreover, it's in the public interest to identify and distinguish these individuals as paid staffers who have gone through a hiring process, as opposed to volunteers - who would by definition have a far weaker association with a campaign. And while publishing private information would be a clear violation of Twitter's rules, O'Keefe was usingto correct Weigel on a pertinent fact. Now, O'Keefe is currently unable to reach hisunless he retracts his evidence from their platform.What rules are Twitter actually following when they police accounts?Was it ok for CNN towho promoted a pro-Trump social media account allegedly set up by Russians? That tweet is still up, along with CNN's account.Is it fine that BuzzFeed journalist Ryan Broderick of the husband and wife owners? Broderick's tweet remains as of this writing, along with his account.Meanwhile, if one directs people to ask a Chinese scientistaboutin the same city as his laboratory, using publicly available contact information - and i f you think it's strange that he would be looking to hire post-doc fellows to use "bats to research the molecular mechanism that allows Ebola and SARS-associated coronaviruses to lie dormant for a long time without causing diseases," you might lose lose your Twitter account forever.And while one would hope that Twitter carefully weighsand thewhen they make these decisions, it would be easy for one to conclude that the notoriously left-leaning social media giant is scrambling to mute people who think differently on their de-facto public square leading up to the 2020 election.